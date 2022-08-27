Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 517 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mayer to near Crown King, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordes Junction, Bumble Bee, Cordes Lakes, Groom Creek Subdivision, Walker, Poland Junction, Cordes, Spring Valley, Ponderosa Park, Crown King, Mayer, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Hazlett Hollow Campground, Turney Gulch Group Campground and Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground. This includes the following highways Interstate 17 between mile markers 250 and 269. State Route 89 between mile markers 302 and 305. State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 277. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle Dry and unstable conditions overnight followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning Saturday .Warm and dry thermal belts in the mountains combined with an unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for continued fire growth through the night. The arrival of a front on Saturday will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized wind gusts up to 40 mph near dry thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. * Timing: Through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: Poor recovery overnight on the ridges and mid-slopes. Sunday afternoon humidity will range from 20 to 30 percent valleys and 25 to 35 percent mountains. Some ridge tops in northeast Washington and north Idaho may experience overnight recoveries of only 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: Saturday afternoon temperatures mid 80s to near 90. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Dry lightning on Saturday could initiate new fires.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, hikers should be out of the canyon or at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground. Physical activity between these times is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from 102 degrees at Indian Garden to 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch. * WHERE...The Grand Canyon below 4000 feet, including along the Colorado River and Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Hill and Blaine Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, AND 117 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s to 90s today, and upper 90s to near 105 degrees on Saturday. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning today, west to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, shifting more northerly between mid- afternoon and late evening. For the Fire Weather Watch on Saturday, southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. Moldan
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Scurry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scurry The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Scurry County in western Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Snyder. This includes the following streams and drainages South Fork Deep Creek, Clear Fork, Bluff Creek and Deep Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures mid 90s to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Crockett FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Crockett. * WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and Us-190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line. - This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 361 and 379. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Tillman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tillman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Tillman County through 700 PM CDT At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Manitou, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Frederick and Manitou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the watch...all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Baker, Colquitt, Dougherty, Mitchell, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Dougherty; Mitchell; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southwestern Worth County in south central Georgia Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Doerun, Marine Corps Logistics Base, East Albany, Turner City, Sale City, Williamsburg, Pecan City, Lester, Freeman, Radium Springs, Bridgeboro, Crestwood, Acree, Greenough, Livingston, Parkerville and Pritchetts. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas; Wright FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas and Wright. * WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Turkey Creek at Highway FF, Hunter Creek at Highway FF and Bryant Creek at County Road 223. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood and Brushyknob. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bogue to 9 miles southeast of Morland to 8 miles north of Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bogue and Nicodemus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Evacuation Immediate issued for Siskiyou by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:01:00 PDT Target Area: Siskiyou Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou County OES. Wildfire in the Weed... Lake Shastina... Edgewood Area. Evacuate immediately if in these areas
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 830 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Venus to near Lehigh Acres. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Palmdale, Port La Belle and Muse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0