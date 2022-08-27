Read full article on original website
White, Patricia
Patricia “Patty” Ruth White, born February 20, 1929 in Sonora, California passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date...
mymotherlode.com
Pierce, James
James Lee Pierce, born August 6, 1938 in Coweta, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/27/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Tuolumne,...
abc10.com
Family identifies Terry Toeurn as man killed in Stockton triple shooting
Friends and family are identifying the man who died as Terry Toeurn who went by the nickname 'Fat Yoshi.' (From Aug. 20)
NBC Bay Area
Woman Survives Fall From Yosemite's Half Dome
A 21-year-old student from New Zealand fell while climbing Yosemite’s Half Dome on Aug. 1 and lived to tell the tale. Anna Parsons fractured her neck, spine, pelvis and ribs and doctors had to amputate her left leg, below the knee. She's being treated at Memorial Medical Center in...
Annual Modesto straight pride event met with backlash
MODESTO, Calif. — The California Straight Pride Coalition held its fourth annual 'Straight Pride' event in Modesto Saturday. The event took place outside of Planned Parenthood. Several groups of counter protesters showed up to the event, saying the Straight Pride Coalition calls on "homophobes, white supremacists and Christian extremists...
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
Two Views of Modesto’s Proposed Sales Tax Increase
Former Modesto City Councilmember Bruce Frohman always offers thoughtful analysis on issues involving local government. Below, he argues against Measure H, Modesto’s proposed sales tax increase. Following Bruce’s argument, The Valley Citizen presents its own argument in favor of Measure H. Ever since Proposition 13 passed in 1978,...
Police: “Apparent” bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
mymotherlode.com
Excessive Heat Expected In The Mother Lode
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening. The Excessive Heat Watch will be extended to the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning until Monday evening.
Fox40
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
mymotherlode.com
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
mymotherlode.com
Excessive Heat Expected This Week
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening. The high temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Highs in Mariposa...
mymotherlode.com
Sewer Flushing To Delay Traffic On Shaws Flat Road
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the flushing of its sanitary sewer system will result in traffic delays on Shaws Flat Road on Tuesday. The work is scheduled to occur from 7:30am-2:30pm between Corte del Encino and Saratoga Road. Traffic delays of about five minutes can be expected.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites Outside Copperopolis
Update at 5:41PM: Officials have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire on Highway 4 near Milton Road in the area between Copperopolis and Farmington. Some of the initial resources that responded have been released and are heading back to base. It started as a vehicle accident-related fire that spread to vegetation. An air ambulance was dispatched to assist at least one person who was injured. Some power lines are also down near the fire.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Jamestown
Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
