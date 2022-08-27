Update at 5:41PM: Officials have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire on Highway 4 near Milton Road in the area between Copperopolis and Farmington. Some of the initial resources that responded have been released and are heading back to base. It started as a vehicle accident-related fire that spread to vegetation. An air ambulance was dispatched to assist at least one person who was injured. Some power lines are also down near the fire.

COPPEROPOLIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO