pagevalleynews.com
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
royalexaminer.com
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
Three Stafford minors nabbed for John Deere joyride
Three juveniles in Stafford were caught joyriding a stolen utility vehicle Sunday night, and promptly turned over to their parents.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street. Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle...
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
theriver953.com
News Maker Adam Packham on Heroes on the River Fundraiser
Heroes on the River provides relaxation activities for combat veterans. One of the group’s biggest fundraisers is Labor day Monday in Stephens City. We spoke to Heroes on the River Founder Adam Packham about the event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation
The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
Stafford woman arrested after stealing purse in Walmart, being chased down by witness, police say
A woman was charged with robbery in Stafford County on Monday after her attempt to steal a purse resulted in an on-foot chase through Fredericksburg.
WHSV
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
fredericksburg.today
Multiple crashes, DUI charge in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspected intoxicated driver faces a plethora of charges after causing a serious accident on Kings Highway on Sunday. On August 28th at 5:45 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Kings Highway near Ferry Road. The investigation revealed 19-year-old Brayden Taylor of Stafford was westbound on Kings Highway in a green Ford Fusion. Witnesses reported Taylor passed through the red traffic signal at the Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra.
theriver953.com
Warren County DSS offers one stop resource center
The Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will once again be hosting its one stop resource center. This will feature 13 different local agencies under one roof at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue. This happens once each quarter and this quarter will be held Sept....
theriver953.com
August 30, 2022
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat. Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social...
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causing 5.5 mile backup on I-81N in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area of Augusta County. Authorities say the crash...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
cvillecountry.com
Driver flown to UVa in I-81 crash that blocks northbound lanes in Augusta County for hours
GREENVILLE (WINA) – VDOT says northbound I-81 at the tanker truck crash in Augusta County could remain shut down into the evening drive as crews work to clean up the scene. The problem now is it’s damaged tanker truck containing a flammable liquid, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Augusta County Fire Department are on the scene to manage the situation.
WHSV
Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
theriver953.com
Winchester residents can recycle glass again
City of Winchester announced that residents can now drop off glass for recycling at 5 locations as of Monday. Those locations include Frederick Douglass Park, Whittier Park, Park Place Park, Weaver Park and Jim Barnett Park. Using COVID-19 stimulus funds the City purchased a glass crushing mechanism that is now...
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
