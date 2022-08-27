An Amity man faces felony assault charges after backing over someone during an argument in June. Clark County prosecutors this week filed charges against James Pate, 56, of Amity, for allegations that he struck a man while reversing a Ford F-150 pickup. The June 13 incident happened in front of a West Texas Street residence in Amity. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Amity Police Department were summoned to the residence for a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle.

