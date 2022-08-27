Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
Michigan murder suspect arrested in Williamson County
COLP, Ill. (WJPF) – A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in southern Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff’s says on Sunday they received an anonymous tip that 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson could be in the county. The tipster gave law enforcement a description of his vehicle.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
KATV
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
cilfm.com
Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Man dies after arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
Fugitive and multi-state suspected bank robber captured in Garland County after brief chase
Deputies in Garland County captured an alleged multi-state bank robber early Friday afternoon after a brief chase.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
KATV
Traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to arrest after drugs and handgun were found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to the arrest of the driver in possession of 24 grams of marijuana and a handgun with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after 12: 30 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they...
cilfm.com
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Sherwood police officer turns a parking violation into a thoughtful donation
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Mother: Woman killed in Missouri house explosion a ‘very loving person’
A propane leak caused a deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri earlier this month, claiming the lives of three people and left several others injured injured.
arkadelphian.com
Assault charge filed in Amity skirmish
An Amity man faces felony assault charges after backing over someone during an argument in June. Clark County prosecutors this week filed charges against James Pate, 56, of Amity, for allegations that he struck a man while reversing a Ford F-150 pickup. The June 13 incident happened in front of a West Texas Street residence in Amity. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Amity Police Department were summoned to the residence for a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Glenwood Arkansas mayor convicted in theft, abuse and resigns
Glenwood's mayor has resigned after pleading guilty to charges surrounding driveway paving.
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
