Hot Springs, AR

cilfm.com

Michigan murder suspect arrested in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (WJPF) – A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in southern Illinois. The Williamson County Sheriff’s says on Sunday they received an anonymous tip that 39-year-old Thaddeus Wilson could be in the county. The tipster gave law enforcement a description of his vehicle.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight

A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
CARBONDALE, IL
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
Public Safety
cilfm.com

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
arkadelphian.com

Assault charge filed in Amity skirmish

An Amity man faces felony assault charges after backing over someone during an argument in June. Clark County prosecutors this week filed charges against James Pate, 56, of Amity, for allegations that he struck a man while reversing a Ford F-150 pickup. The June 13 incident happened in front of a West Texas Street residence in Amity. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Amity Police Department were summoned to the residence for a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle.
AMITY, AR
cilfm.com

Carbondale man arrested for graffiti

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

