ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department partners with the Red Cross to distribute 150 hurricane kits

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTKrD_0hXhnNRU00

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is once again partnering with the American Red Cross to distribute approximately 150 Hurricane Preparedness Buckets in the community along Ken Knight Drive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This area has been identified as a high-risk area during the hurricane season and thus the first recipients of this joint effort. In addition to the distribution of the buckets, our Fire Prevention division will also be on hand and working with volunteers of the American Red Cross to identify needs and installing smoke alarms in this same community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The meeting point will be the paved lot at Ken Knight Drive and Moncrief Rd in which the volunteers and firefighters will disperse to the neighborhood from there.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Person hospitalized in house fire on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a fire at a mobile home on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the home -- and flames were visible when Sky 4 arrived at the scene on Glen Gardner Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Fire Rescue#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#The American Red Cross#Charity#Fire Prevention
News4Jax.com

Greenhouse Bar owners say mobile plant shop trailer was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is upset after they say their greenhouse trailer was stolen from in front of their home Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood. Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry own the Greenhouse Bar mobile plant shop. They said it’s the first mobile plant shop in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: 100 hurricane kits distributed to low-income individuals & families in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Low-income individuals and families will be able to get their hands on a hurricane kit Sunday in Clay County. Habitat for Humanity and State Farm are teaming up to give away the kits that include a hurricane radio that has a flashlight and phone charging capabilities, manual can openers, a first aid kit, a pack of bottled water, a disaster preparedness guide and more.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
First Coast News

Jacksonville residents still upset because of delayed notice from JEA on boil water advisory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Julie Kaplan received an unexpected call from JEA on Friday evening about a boil water advisory. “We found out 13 hours after the warning went out to boil water. So in those 13 hours I've got four small dogs, I got a husband that went through a lot of surgeries and pretty sick and we’ve been drinking the water," Kaplan said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy