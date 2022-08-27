The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department partners with the Red Cross to distribute 150 hurricane kits

Jacksonville — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is once again partnering with the American Red Cross to distribute approximately 150 Hurricane Preparedness Buckets in the community along Ken Knight Drive.

This area has been identified as a high-risk area during the hurricane season and thus the first recipients of this joint effort. In addition to the distribution of the buckets, our Fire Prevention division will also be on hand and working with volunteers of the American Red Cross to identify needs and installing smoke alarms in this same community.

The meeting point will be the paved lot at Ken Knight Drive and Moncrief Rd in which the volunteers and firefighters will disperse to the neighborhood from there.

