Days before season opener, Penn State head coach names starters, talks skill positions & more
James Franklin and most of his captains met with the media Monday.
Penn State vs. Purdue picks, prediction for Week 1 game
Purdue hosts Penn State in a Big Ten clash to open the 2022 college football schedule in an early battle between veteran quarterbacks. Aidan O'Connell spearheads the Boilermakers' passing attack, but loses his top two receivers, while Sean Clifford steps back in for Penn State, now with WKU ...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp
James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
Penn State is a ‘sleeper’ team, Kirk Herbstreit says; predicting the Lions’ 2022 season record, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s thoughts on the Lions, plus season record predictions from a number of news outlets. Penn State has a chance to be a “sleeper” team this season, according to Herbstreit, who also said that quarterback Sean Clifford might be overlooked. As he was in the first six weeks of last season, a healthy Clifford is capable of making plays, Herbstreit added, which would be a big development for a Penn State offense that struggled last season.
madehoops.com
Carey Booth Commits To Penn State
2023 | 6-10 Forward | KC Run GMC (UAA) & Brewster Academy (NH) Booth recently committed to Penn State over Miami, Texas, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and more. His father Calvin Booth played at Penn State from 1995 to 1999. He joins Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Booth is clearly a huge commitment for Penn State, as he’s their second highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era. They currently hold the 9th ranked recruiting class nationally per 247Sports.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: Downingtown’s Drew Shelton Getting Started at Penn State
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. This edition will look at true freshman offensive lineman Drew Shelton. Before Penn State: Shelton begins his college football career after three years of lettering at Downingtown West High School. Shelton’s play as a senior earned...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin remains cryptic on progression of Penn State's offensive line
James Franklin knows Penn State’s offense has to be better in 2022, and that involves all facets of the unit. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford must be more efficient with the ball than he was in 2021. The run game needs to get back on track after vastly underperforming last season.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday
DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Altoona Curve to host pregame recognition for Hollidaysburg Little League
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game. There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are […]
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky girl wins Little League Home Run Derby with 30 dingers
ASHLAND, Ky. - Boyd County National Little League All-Star slugger Lacyn Black hit 30 home runs over three rounds — including one that completely left Little League Volunteer Stadium’s playing surface, according to her mother — to win the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby last Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Digital Collegian
New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester
Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus. Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
therecord-online.com
Elk cam back for another season
HARRISBURG, PA – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
State College area’s 4th medical marijuana dispensary set to open later this fall
Vytal Options’ parent company has a 10-year research agreement with Penn State.
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
therecord-online.com
Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta
LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
Centre Daily
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in State College
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
Way Fruit Farm opens store in downtown State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront. The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way. “What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this […]
therecord-online.com
DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest
HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
Police: Staff stops duo from stealing vehicle out of State College tow lot
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Carlisle men face burglary charges after they tried to steal a vehicle out of a towing lot but where stopped by employees, according to police. At 8:47 a.m. on Saturday, State College police were called to the Halfmoon Towing Storage Lot at 220 Reese Road for a report of two […]
