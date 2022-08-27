ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp

James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
PennLive.com

Penn State is a ‘sleeper’ team, Kirk Herbstreit says; predicting the Lions’ 2022 season record, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s thoughts on the Lions, plus season record predictions from a number of news outlets. Penn State has a chance to be a “sleeper” team this season, according to Herbstreit, who also said that quarterback Sean Clifford might be overlooked. As he was in the first six weeks of last season, a healthy Clifford is capable of making plays, Herbstreit added, which would be a big development for a Penn State offense that struggled last season.
madehoops.com

Carey Booth Commits To Penn State

2023 | 6-10 Forward | KC Run GMC (UAA) & Brewster Academy (NH) Booth recently committed to Penn State over Miami, Texas, Michigan, Vanderbilt, and more. His father Calvin Booth played at Penn State from 1995 to 1999. He joins Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Booth is clearly a huge commitment for Penn State, as he’s their second highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era. They currently hold the 9th ranked recruiting class nationally per 247Sports.
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday

DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky girl wins Little League Home Run Derby with 30 dingers

ASHLAND, Ky. - Boyd County National Little League All-Star slugger Lacyn Black hit 30 home runs over three rounds — including one that completely left Little League Volunteer Stadium’s playing surface, according to her mother — to win the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby last Thursday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Digital Collegian

New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester

Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus. Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
therecord-online.com

Elk cam back for another season

HARRISBURG, PA – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
therecord-online.com

Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta

LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
Centre Daily

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in State College

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm opens store in downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront. The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way. “What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this […]
therecord-online.com

DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
