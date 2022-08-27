6 things we want to see from Titans in preseason finale vs. Cardinals

We’ve officially reached the final preseason game of 2022. The Tennessee Titans host the Arizona Cardinals later this evening for their preseason finale inside Nissan Stadium.

The two teams held a joint practice together earlier this week, so the majority of the starters probably won’t play much, if at all tonight. Nonetheless, there are still several intriguing storylines surrounding this one.

The Titans have a few noteworthy positional battles going on throughout the roster, either for a starting spot or for a reserve role on the 53-man roster.

Time is running out for those who are on the roster bubble and are trying to earn their place on this football team, as the final cutdown day comes on Tuesday by 4 p.m. EDT.

As the preseason comes to an end tonight, there’s quite a bit that I would love to see the team accomplish before the focus solely turns towards Week 1.

Here are six things.

Nicholas Petit-Frere solidifies RT job, Dillon Radunz proves to be a viable candidate for LG

The rapid progression of Nicholas Petit-Frere has been one of the pleasant surprises of camp thus far. On the contrary, the inconsistencies with Dillon Radunz’s game has been one of the more concerning storylines.

After preseason Week 2, Pro Football Focus gave Radunz an underwhelming pass-blocking grade of 17.8, along with a run blocking grade of 55.8.

Overall, the North Dakota State product received a final grade of 27.4 for his efforts against Tampa Bay. To be fair, these numbers seem to be exaggerated a ton, as his film isn’t quite that poor.

But one thing that stands out about Radunz is his tendency to lose reps in an ugly fashion. The second-year lineman’s bad reps are often noticeable to even the most casual football fan.

Petit-Frere, on the other hand, hasn’t been perfect by any means, but the Ohio State product seems very comfortable on the right side.

More often than not, he comes off as a fundamentally-sound and cerebral rookie when he’s out there. The former Buckeye is also versatile enough to play on both tackle spots, something that has certainly impressed his head coach.

“That’s something that we’re always looking for, that you have some versatility and flexibility to play more than one position,” head coach Mike Vrabel said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “Nick has shown that.”

Last week, PFF gave Petit-Frere a superior pass-blocking grade to that of Radunz with a 74.3, but his overall grade on the evening was just over 54.

Again, you could make a very strong argument that his film was also much better than those grades would indicate.

As of right now, it seems like Petit-Frere is trending towards being the Week 1 starter at right tackle after seeing Radunz getting reps at guard all this week while NPF remains at right tackle.

If Radunz has indeed lost, he could either be the primary swing tackle, or he could try his luck at being a late entrant into the competition for the starting left guard spot. However, winning that competition this late over Aaron Brewer seems like an unlikely outcome.

If Radunz gets snaps at guard on Saturday night, the most ideal scenario is that he looks comfortable, fluid, and reliable at guard, which ends up making a decision for that starting spot harder than it otherwise would have been.

With only one preseason game left, be on the lookout for how both of these offensive linemen perform as they try to solidify themselves as starters for this offense.

Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips translate their practice success into a game

This is something that the fanbase is universally waiting for at the moment.

After a tumultuous offseason that saw the Titans trade their star receiver, A.J. Brown, on draft night, and followed by premature panic surrounding Treylon Burks’ conditioning level, a glimmer of hope began to rise throughout training camp in the form of Burks and Kyle Philips.

It seemed like every day you would see countless reports and/or videos of the Titans’ rookie receivers lighting it up in practice.

Unfortunately, that practice success hasn’t translated to game success thus far. Burks has only accounted for one reception and one carry throughout the preseason for a combined total of eight yards.

Philips, on the other hand, has only produced one reception for 11 yards, but he has made his presence felt in the return game where he’s totaled 93 punt return yards on five attempts (18.6 yards per return).

There are certainly other factors that have contributed to their lack of production, most notably being the development of a young quarterback who is still learning how to play within the pocket.

Both Burks are Philips have done well outside of the stat sheet, but if there’s one thing that would help to ease a lot of Titans fans’ worries as they head into the season opener, it would be a productive outing from their rookie wide receivers.

Unfortunately, there is a bit of uncertainty regarding Burks’ health, so that bears watching, but getting the rookies some positive momentum heading into the season would be wise for all parties involved.

It would also be wise for Tennessee to manufacture touches for their rookies if they can’t get it done organically throughout the course of the game.

Malik Willis continues creating genuine excitement

Malik Willis’ development has been another pleasant surprise throughout camp. He still has a ways to go before he’s ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but one thing that’s been obvious has been the strides he’s made.

Coming out of Liberty, Willis wasn’t exactly the most experienced quarterback when it comes to running a pro-style offense. Everyone knew there would be a learning curve once he got to the league, but Willis’ ability to apply his coaching has been evident since he arrived in Tennessee.

The elusive quarterback has made obvious strides in his game. Everything from his fundamentals to his ability to stand in the pocket and read a defense seems far more advanced than when he was at Liberty.

It hasn’t been perfect, but the fact that he’s consistently showing obvious and rapid growth, while flashing his impressive skill set, is something all Titans fans should be excited about.

Tennessee’s young quarterback has the talent and capabilities to be a superstar at the NFL level with proper patience and guidance.

If everything goes to plan, this will be the last time we see Willis play a game until 2023. This is a fantastic opportunity for the rookie quarterback to end the preseason on a high note, which will inevitably create a positive buzz about where he could possibly be by the time next season rolls around.

Roster bubble WRs seize their final opportunity

Barring something dramatic happening, Tennessee likely has five wide receivers who you could pencil in for the opening-day roster: Robert Woods, Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Philips, and Racey McMath are all going to be on the Week 1 roster in all likelihood.

The real question is trying to figure out which receiver fights their way out of the gauntlet to claim that sixth spot on the depth chart.

The likeliest candidates at this point seem to be Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, and Reggie Roberson. As of now, the Louisville product is probably the favorite to claim that final spot. The team has the most invested in Fitzpatrick, and he has noticeably gotten better since last year.

The second-year receiver has also been contributing on special teams as a gunner, which will certainly help his argument to be on the final 53-man roster.

This position battle is probably going to come down to the very end, so this final preseason game will be a big opportunity for all of the bubble wide receivers to make their final case on why they should still be on the team come opening day.

Ryan Stonehouse takes another step towards dethroning Brett Kern

One of the more popular topics within the fanbase as of late has been the potential replacement of punter Brett Kern.

Kern is currently the longest-tenured player in Tennessee. He’s been with the franchise since 2009 and he’s been one of the most consistent players in Titans history.

Unfortunately, with that experience also comes some physical deterioration. Last season was not only an injury-riddled season for the Pro Bowl punter, but Kern also produced his lowest average in six years (44.8 yards per punt).

Meanwhile, the Titans also have a talented rookie on the roster who is making the competition at punter more interesting than it’s been in quite some time.

Ryan Stonehouse has a powerful leg that can boom balls well over 50-60 yards. His ability to drastically flip the field with booming punts is a valuable trait that Kern doesn’t seem to have at this point in his career.

On the flip side of that, Kern has the type of precision and coffin punt ability that a rookie like Stonehouse can only hope of developing at some point in his career.

Both of these punters have their pros and cons, but if Stonehouse wants to take a massive step towards stealing the Titans’ punting job, he has to start pinning the opponent inside the 10-yard line with more consistency.

These 60-yard booming punts lose a lot of flare when they immediately lose 20-net yards because the ball rolls into the end-zone.

With only one preseason game left, this will be Stonehouse’s final opportunity to showcase that he’s ready for this opportunity.

Strong chemistry between the starters

It isn’t clear if Ryan Tannehill and the first-team offense will see the field in the preseason finale, but if they do we want to see a strong chemistry with Tannehill and his new pass-catchers in whatever time they’re on the field.

A strong showing will go a long way towards building confidence and momentum ahead of the regular-season opener.