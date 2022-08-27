There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as we end August and head into the fall semester on campus. We start with basketball, where SU had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in recruiting. For starters, 2023 wing Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse on June 14, committed to Xavier last week. The four-star recruit from Brewster (NH) Academy is rated 97th in his class had a final group that included Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier before he ultimately ended up as a Musketeer. Ducharme spoke with Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com, and he said playing in the Big East was a huge factor in him selecting Xavier. “The Big East is huge. It’s not influenced by the football teams, it’s all focused on basketball.”

