Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as we end August and head into the fall semester on campus. We start with basketball, where SU had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in recruiting. For starters, 2023 wing Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse on June 14, committed to Xavier last week. The four-star recruit from Brewster (NH) Academy is rated 97th in his class had a final group that included Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier before he ultimately ended up as a Musketeer. Ducharme spoke with Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com, and he said playing in the Big East was a huge factor in him selecting Xavier. “The Big East is huge. It’s not influenced by the football teams, it’s all focused on basketball.”
nunesmagician.com
What’s college football saying about Syracuse?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
spectrumlocalnews.com
SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim talks NIL as new collective takes shape
Vinny Lobdell is in heaven. On this day he is walking through Syracuse’s Melo Center with his son. As he does, he’s reliving great memory after great memory. “The history and the lineage is just amazing. I mean, to see all these players and what has made this organization and this institution so great, we have to continue it," said Lobdell.
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star wing hearing from ‘Cuse regularly
After a terrific spring and summer on the AAU circuit, Syracuse basketball four-star recruit Tyler Betsey is seeing his list of scholarship offers expand, and he’s poised to enter the 2024 national rankings in a big-time way, sooner rather than later. recruiting service On3 rates the 6-foot-8 Betsey as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Symir Torrence, spurred by Jim Boeheim’s words, is retooling his jump shot: ‘It’s natural for me right now’
Syracuse, N.Y. — About a week after Syracuse’s basketball season ended with no postseason invitation last winter, Symir Torrence visited the office of Gerry McNamara, the Orange assistant coach who works with the guards. “We both told each other, ‘I don’t want to hear Coach say, ‘Sy can’t...
High school football poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Former Syracuse football QB Tommy DeVito leads Illinois to blowout win in opener
Champaign, Ill. — Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two scores in his debut as Illinois breezed past Wyoming 38-6 in a season-opener on Saturday. Only 41 seconds elapsed before...
Daily Orange
SU freshman chases ‘total victory’ as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ contestant, student
Aside from academics, sports teams and proximity to home, Syracuse University freshman Jay Lewis also considered his access to Ninja Gyms, which offer mock obstacles for training tailored to the American Ninja Warrior show, when applying to college. “The ultimate goal that I have been chasing for the last seven...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheartoswego.com
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one of the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We...
urbancny.com
Francis Conole Earns Democratic Nomination in Ny-22, Will Face Republican Brandon Williams in November
Syracuse, NY —On August 23rd, 2022, the Democratic voters of NY-22 chose Francis Conole to be their nominee for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Francis will face a Republican nominee that according to Conole, “is too extreme and too out of touch for Central New York”. Conole continues, “California venture capitalist Brandon Williams supports overturning New York’s laws that guarantee a safe abortion and lives outside the district on truffle farm.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse murder prosecution ends with 1 in prison, actual killer still on the loose
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man had no comment Monday as he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the 2019 murder of a 34-year-old woman on the city’s South Side. Dennis Rice, 23, was the only one collared in the Feb. 18, 2019 shooting...
Comments / 0