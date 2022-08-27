ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson

There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as we end August and head into the fall semester on campus. We start with basketball, where SU had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week in recruiting. For starters, 2023 wing Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse on June 14, committed to Xavier last week. The four-star recruit from Brewster (NH) Academy is rated 97th in his class had a final group that included Syracuse, Penn State and Xavier before he ultimately ended up as a Musketeer. Ducharme spoke with Adam Zagoria from ZagsBlog.com, and he said playing in the Big East was a huge factor in him selecting Xavier. “The Big East is huge. It’s not influenced by the football teams, it’s all focused on basketball.”
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

What’s college football saying about Syracuse?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse starts the year in the 64th spot with the offense 77th while the defense ranks 53rd. The Orange are ranked between Memphis and Virginia. This week’s opponent the Louisville Cardinals are 39th with their offense 32nd and defense 50th.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

SU basketball coach Jim Boeheim talks NIL as new collective takes shape

Vinny Lobdell is in heaven. On this day he is walking through Syracuse’s Melo Center with his son. As he does, he’s reliving great memory after great memory. “The history and the lineage is just amazing. I mean, to see all these players and what has made this organization and this institution so great, we have to continue it," said Lobdell.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12-week field training program side-by-side with senior officers, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. There were 18 graduates...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Francis Conole Earns Democratic Nomination in Ny-22, Will Face Republican Brandon Williams in November

Syracuse, NY —On August 23rd, 2022, the Democratic voters of NY-22 chose Francis Conole to be their nominee for New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Francis will face a Republican nominee that according to Conole, “is too extreme and too out of touch for Central New York”. Conole continues, “California venture capitalist Brandon Williams supports overturning New York’s laws that guarantee a safe abortion and lives outside the district on truffle farm.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY

