theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation
The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
cbs19news
Prince William County Police needs public assistance finding missing teen
PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Officials say she was last seen on Aug. 18, around 10:20 p.m leaving her residence near Hugh Mullen Drive, in Manassas, VA. Mikayla is 5'5, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also say that she wears wigs and is possibly engaging in...
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
wfmd.com
Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured
Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
New Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery County Teen Not Seen For Days
Concerns are mounting for a Silver Spring teenager who disappeared earlier this week, authorities say. Zanaiya Neil, 13, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 12 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cloudberry Court in Burtonsville, according to Montgomery County police. Neil is described as 5-foot-4, and weighs 135 pounds....
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
msn.com
Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say
Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
theriver953.com
August 30, 2022
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat. Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social...
