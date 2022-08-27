ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Comments / 3

Related
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation

The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
STRASBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Frederick County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Stephens City, VA
Inside Nova

VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police

A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Birds#Tattoos#Fcso
wfmd.com

Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured

Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
msn.com

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Fairfax County trail, police say

Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

August 30, 2022

Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat. Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy