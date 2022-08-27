Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
NFL roster cuts tracker: Surprise moves we didn’t see coming (UPDATED)
On NFL roster cuts day, teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players. 4 p.m. ET is the deadline, meaning by then, your favorite team could be without several familiar faces. NFL cut day rarely includes any major surprises, but there are always a few veterans that most of...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson traded to Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, another move that should strengthen the Eagles’
NBC Sports
Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53
The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. • The Eagles' resident Olympian Devon Allen did not make the 53-man roster. The Eagles are waiving Allen, according to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. If he clears waivers, Allen would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
Cowboys irresponsible quarterback moves put Dak Prescott at risk
In forming the final roster on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that will put Dak Prescott in a vulerable position. As if Dak Prescott were not vulnerable enough going into this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the things that happened to the Cowboys roster over the...
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
NFL trade grades: Cardinals reinforce defense in deal with Raiders
The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders made a deal that shored up Arizona’s defense. Tuesday was supposed to be all about cuts, but trades have taken the headlines in the NFL world. In the late afternoon hours, the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals struck a deal sending former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Where are Packers in waiver order after roster cuts?
With every NFL team finalizing their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, many talented players around the league will hit waivers. Where are the Green Bay Packers in the waiver order?. Each team can put in a waiver claim for players waived by their previous team during Tuesday’s cuts. If multiple...
Fantasy Football 2022: This TE is being way too undervalued
An elite tight end is flying under the radar in fantasy football. In 2020, Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas scored the third-most fantasy points among tight ends in PPR leagues trailing only Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Thomas was heavily involved in Washington’s offense, as he was third among all NFL tight ends in both targets (110) and receptions (72).
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
Ohio State football: Jim Knowles says defense is “100% ready”
There has been a lot of talk about the Ohio State football team’s defense during this off-season. We know that Jim Knowles brought in a new scheme and has been trying to implement it with a new set of players. The defense is talked about as the missing link on this team.
