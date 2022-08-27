ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: Tracking all the cuts to 53

The Eagles left their third preseason game with 81 players and must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That means they have a lot of work to do. • The Eagles' resident Olympian Devon Allen did not make the 53-man roster. The Eagles are waiving Allen, according to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. If he clears waivers, Allen would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

NFL trade grades: Cardinals reinforce defense in deal with Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders made a deal that shored up Arizona’s defense. Tuesday was supposed to be all about cuts, but trades have taken the headlines in the NFL world. In the late afternoon hours, the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals struck a deal sending former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick.
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Where are Packers in waiver order after roster cuts?

With every NFL team finalizing their 53-man rosters on Tuesday, many talented players around the league will hit waivers. Where are the Green Bay Packers in the waiver order?. Each team can put in a waiver claim for players waived by their previous team during Tuesday’s cuts. If multiple...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Fantasy Football 2022: This TE is being way too undervalued

An elite tight end is flying under the radar in fantasy football. In 2020, Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas scored the third-most fantasy points among tight ends in PPR leagues trailing only Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Thomas was heavily involved in Washington’s offense, as he was third among all NFL tight ends in both targets (110) and receptions (72).
NFL
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

