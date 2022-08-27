Read full article on original website
Magic 95.1
Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
wsiu.org
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
KFVS12
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
Magic 95.1
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
104.1 WIKY
Henderson Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Police have arrested an Arkansas man in connection with a bank robbery in Henderson on August 23. Last week, police in Murphysboro responded to a hold-up at Regions Bank in Murphysboro Illinois. The robber got away with about $25-hundred in cash. The suspect has been identified as 58 year old...
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
KFVS12
Magic 95.1
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop ends with two arrests
A wanted North Carolina man was arrested on several charges in Ballard County after being pulled over for speeding on Sunday. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said deputies reportedly saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle deputies learned...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
Magic 95.1
Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale
A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
KFVS12
spotonillinois.com
Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 3
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 3. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
KFVS12
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, August 29. According to police, the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway. Traffic in the area was backed up, but has since cleared. No one was injured. According to police,...
thunderboltradio.com
McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday
A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy. Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence...
KFVS12
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Shots fired in West Paducah in apparent domestic dispute
PADUCAH — Shots were fired in West Paducah in the area of Emily Drive today around 11:15 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the incident appears to have been a domestic dispute. Norman verified one person has a gunshot wound, but he does not have any...
