Frankford, WV

Benzinga

Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT

Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
POTUS
Border Report

Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour

A BORDER TOUR SPONSORED BY THE NONPROFIT CONSERVATIVE GROUP WINNING FOR WOMEN BROUGHT SEVERAL FEMALE CANDIDATES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO THE BORDER IN HIDALGO, TEXAS TODAY, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, 2022,. BORDER REPORT’S SANDRA SANCHEZ WAS WITH THEM AND HAS INTERVIEW WITH SEVERAL CANDIDATES.
TEXAS STATE

