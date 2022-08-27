Read full article on original website
Related
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT
Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
Border Report
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
A BORDER TOUR SPONSORED BY THE NONPROFIT CONSERVATIVE GROUP WINNING FOR WOMEN BROUGHT SEVERAL FEMALE CANDIDATES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO THE BORDER IN HIDALGO, TEXAS TODAY, TUESDAY, AUG. 30, 2022,. BORDER REPORT’S SANDRA SANCHEZ WAS WITH THEM AND HAS INTERVIEW WITH SEVERAL CANDIDATES.
Comments / 0