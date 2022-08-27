Read full article on original website
Southern Iowa Fair results for local 4-H members continues
Judges were given one tough task Thursday afternoon before the Southern Iowa Fair. 4-Hers of all ages sat down for an individual interview with Bucket/Bottle calf, goat or lamb judges. In this interview, they shared their firsthand experiences and knowledge of exactly what it takes to raise a Bucket/Bottle Calf, Lamb, or Goat. During fair they continued to demonstrate their knowledge at their respective shows. 4-Her’s led their animal into the ring and shared more about their individual experiences raising their animal. After hours of interviews, judges took on the difficult task of deciding who had taken the best care of and learned the most from their animal.
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Carroll County voters mark their ballots for the 2022 primary election. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past.
CO2 Pipelines in rural Iowa: A Democratic candidate’s view
I am Terry McGovern, the Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 67, which includes Buchanan and Delaware counties. I oppose the CO2 pipelines and, as a Delaware County landowner, I am 100 percent opposed to the use of eminent domain for private profits. Allowing eminent domain abuse like this sets a dangerous precedent for future generations of Iowa landowners. In Iowa, it is mainly the Republicans, led by Iowa’s wealthy GOP members Terry Branstad and Bruce Rastetter, who are behind the C02 pipelines and the use of eminent domain for private profits. Last session, Senate bill SF2160, called for a ban on eminent domain for private projects on agriculture land. Although that bill passed the Senate subcommittee, Republicans pulled the bill from the Senate agenda without explanation. For anyone with interest in this issue, I suggest you contact your Republican politicians, Dan Zumbach and Craig Johnson, for a straight answer on whether they support the pipeline and how they will vote regarding eminent domain abuse. If elected, I will fight to ban eminent domain for private profits and I will vote against running these dangerous, expensive, green-washed pipelines in our state. For other residents of Manchester and Independence, if a pipeline is run within a few miles of your home and it leaks, it will impact you as CO2 leaks are measured in miles not feet. See the story of Satartia, Mississippi to learn about the dangers of CO2 pipeline leaks.
AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told a group of 70 gathered at Franklin Public Library in Des Moines Monday, Aug. 29 about the most common scams reported in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Older Iowans are more likely to be targeted by scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller...
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
Agri-Power FFA top Equine chapter
EBF Agri-Power FFA Chapter was the Equestrian Team Award winner at the Iowa State Fair horse show behind High Point Exhibitor honors to Dally Orman. Champion Barrel Racing: Dally Orman; Reserve Champion Barrel Racing: Nicole Edgren; Champion Draft Breeds: Dally Orman, Agri-Power FFA; Reserve Draft Breeds: Dally Orman; Champion Draft Showmanship: Dally Orman, .
Yes, New Yorkers, it is legal to buy whipped cream
(The Center Square) – A New York state senator said grocery stores that stopped selling cans of whipped cream to people under 21 were doing so because of “a misinterpretation” of a law he helped pass last year. State Sen. Joe Addabbo, D-Queens, told The Center Square...
