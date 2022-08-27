ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News

Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
Local
Georgia Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon

The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
FanSided

STB: NFL Week 1 odds, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, and more

In this week’s Stacking The Box, Matt Verderame and Sterling Holmes talked about the NFC East, NFL cuts and whether Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill will have more yards in 2022. On Tuesday, NFL cutdown day spurred plenty of action across the league. Over at our Stacking The Box...
NFL
FanSided

Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision

Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#The Houston Astros
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy