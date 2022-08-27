Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
NFL World Reacts To Saints Wide Receiver Cut News
Coming out of West Virginia, Kevin White was viewed as a big, physical wideout with tons of upside. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his pro career before it ever really got started. And the latest news is just further evidence of that. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Saints released White from IR...
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon
The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
Cowboys irresponsible quarterback moves put Dak Prescott at risk
In forming the final roster on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that will put Dak Prescott in a vulerable position. As if Dak Prescott were not vulnerable enough going into this season with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the things that happened to the Cowboys roster over the...
Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson traded to Eagles in bombshell move: report
The drama was always bubbling just below the surface between CJ Gardner-Johnson and the Saints this offseason, and the results were made clear in this week’s bombshell trade. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Panthers reportedly working out former Saints, Commanders kicker
The Carolina Panthers took a number of positive developments out of Friday night’s preseason finale. But that preseason finale wouldn’t let the Panthers go without taking a chunk out of them. Part of that chunk was kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was carted away into the locker room after...
STB: NFL Week 1 odds, Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, and more
In this week’s Stacking The Box, Matt Verderame and Sterling Holmes talked about the NFC East, NFL cuts and whether Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill will have more yards in 2022. On Tuesday, NFL cutdown day spurred plenty of action across the league. Over at our Stacking The Box...
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
LSU Football Schedule: Battle with Florida State in Week 1
LSU football schedule: Week 1 – LSU vs Florida State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Sept. 4 LSU Tigers
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
LSU refuses to publicly name starting quarterback ahead of matchup with Florida State
Brian Kelly thinks it gives the Tigers a tactical advantage.
