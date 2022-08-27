Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Is big split between rich and poor making us all poorer? Maybe
It seems as if income inequality would slow the economy. But in a recent survey a big portion of a panel of Ohio economists said that depends. In the survey of 26 Ohio economists released Monday, 14 agreed that rising inequality in Ohio is slowing economic growth, four disagreed and eight said they were unsure.
bgindependentmedia.org
Why our schools are in trouble
Our schools are suffering and there are two causes: the pandemic and politics. In Houston there are 900 teacher vacancies. In Florida, 800. Maryland 5500. Ohio 7000. The pandemic is a major cause. Vacancies are worst in schools with majority non-white students. Many districts refuse, then and now, to require masks, another reason teachers and students are absent. Students seeking teacher training for certification are decreasing. But Covid isn’t the only cause of teacher shortages.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGPD pursues vehicle reported stolen in Michigan
Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
