Our schools are suffering and there are two causes: the pandemic and politics. In Houston there are 900 teacher vacancies. In Florida, 800. Maryland 5500. Ohio 7000. The pandemic is a major cause. Vacancies are worst in schools with majority non-white students. Many districts refuse, then and now, to require masks, another reason teachers and students are absent. Students seeking teacher training for certification are decreasing. But Covid isn’t the only cause of teacher shortages.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO