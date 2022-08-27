ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Alomar 7
3d ago

Then why not go to the president of GU and ask if the homeless people can camp on Mulligan field or one of the grass areas on campus?

15
Steve Dove
3d ago

Gonzaga can use endowments to feed and house the drug addicted homeless. That was we the people can house the willing to work so they can rise out if homelessness. But Socialists don't want to spend their money just yours

11
jaccri
3d ago

We can house them in McCarthey Athletic Center, then they won’t be homeless, and the great people at GU can help them navigate the “inequality stricken” services.

10
 

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Trent shelter set to open next week, Guardians Foundation named operator

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $6.5 million contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Ave. shelter through December 2023. This means that the Trent shelter will open its doors to Spokane's homeless population by next week. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-2.
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘By Us, For Us’ barbeque celebrates Spokane’s Black community

SPOKANE, Wash. – Liberty Park in East Central Spokane played host to a barbecue organized by leaders in Spokane’s Black community on Saturday. “This is almost like a moment of exhale,” said Shon Davis. “We’ve been holding our breath hoping for something like this, and now we have it.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane to spend $700,000 to aid convicts, people facing eviction

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration. The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education,...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
opb.org

The Salish language stars in short film shot on Spokane Reservation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Filmmaker Ryan Abrahamson isn’t just from Spokane, Washington. He’s a member of the Spokane Tribe, who have lived in the region for more than 15,000 years. Abrahamson has always been interested in creating films about history and culture. “I’m like,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Doggie Dip' returns to Spokane after absence

SPOKANE, Wash. - After being cancelled last year due to staffing shortages, "Doggie Dip" will return to Spokane parks this year, beginning Aug. 28. According to the City of Spokane, Spokane Parks and Recreation and SpokAnimal C.A.R.E partnered to raise funds for High Bridge Dog Park. Dog owners can bring...

