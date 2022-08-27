Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Reverend Father Steve J. Tyminski
Reverend Father Steve J. Tyminski, 69, passed away at home of natural causes. Steven was born in Orange, N.J. Son of the late Estelle M. Tyminski and John Daly, brother of the late Bruce Daly. He is survived by sisters Linda E. Troup of Poulsba, Wa and Constance J. Daly of Bloomfield, N.J. He also leaves his extended family Dirk A. Miller of Bloomfield and a host of dear friends along with his family of priests and communicants he enjoyed serving.
Two NJ kids who lost both parents need our help
There are so many appeals for our help everywhere today. You'll see well-produced ads on TV and online for very worthy charities for children's hospitals or animal welfare and on and on. It's hard for compassionate people to decide if or where or how much to give. When there are people right here in our backyard that need our help, through no fault of their own, it's hard to ignore.
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip
Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family. The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.
Spotlight New Jersey: Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson
New Jersey's sales tax holiday on school supplies is underway. Beyond the Classroom Shop in Paterson is the city's first and only school supply store. Owners Jayvon and Brittany-Boddie Blackmon joined Della Crews on Spotlight New Jersey.
insidernj.com
Governor Murphy Unveils Statewide School Security Initiative
Governor Phil Murphy visited East Brook Middle School today to announce a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders. Accurate and uniform maps are critical to enable law enforcement personnel to swiftly respond to emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
wbgo.org
Newark Arborist Advises on How to Preserve Trees and Other Plantings During NJ Drought
Many parts of New Jersey are in a state of extreme drought. Conditions worsened in mid-August and you may see signs of drought in your trees. So if your trees need water but there is very little to be had, what to do?. Jason Reitter is an arborist in Newark...
msn.com
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross
New Jersey 'holy war' breaks out over pier shaped like Christian cross. Some Jersey Shore residents are not happy with the design of a new fishing pier that resembles a Christian cross being built on a public beach. But the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is defending their design decision, despite the backlash, saying the group makes 'no apology for that we love the fact that it looks like a cross.' The original fishing pier in the Ocean Grove community, founded on religious beliefs, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Now, a new fishing pier - which will be open to the public - is being rebuilt with private funds, and it did not need to go through officials for approval, NJ.com reported.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive
Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
Black babies are less likely to be breastfed and it comes back to racism in healthcare | Calavia-Robertson
When Plainfield resident Kia Gentles gave birth to her son nearly nine years ago, the Black mother of three decided to do something she hadn’t seen any of the other women in her family do: breastfeed. “My mom didn’t breastfeed. My sisters didn’t, my aunts didn’t, I don’t think...
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
essexnewsdaily.com
AG, NJDEP announce seven new environmental enforcement actions
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Aug. 24 the filing of seven new environmental enforcement actions across the state. Six of the environmental justice lawsuits center on a broad array of chemical pollutants that have tainted...
msn.com
New Jersey teacher tells body shamers "I'm still working" after they demanded she be fired
A New Jersey preschool teacher who was scrutinized for her curvaceous body has found the silver lining to her current cloud of chaos. Roxsana Diaz became a viral sensation when her photos began circulating on social media along with claims that parents were demanding she be fired. According to the claims, parents argued that her figure was distracting to students.
essexnewsdaily.com
State issues 30 notices of violation of NJ’s Fair Chance in Housing Act
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights announced Aug. 25 that DCR has issued 30 notices of violation to housing providers around the state for allegedly violating New Jersey’s Fair Chance in Housing Act by asking questions on housing applications that are prohibited by the law, and by posting housing advertisements or maintaining housing policies that do not comply with the statute.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
boozyburbs.com
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS Blue Knights top Woodbridge in football season opener
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Woodbridge, 20-7, in the season opener on Friday night, Aug. 26, at Woodbridge in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game. The Blue Knights, under head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, have extended their winning streak to eight games, dating back...
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
