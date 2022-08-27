ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McA85_0hXhlwp900
BringMeTheNews

A man and woman from Inver Grove Heights were killed in a motorcycle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

It happened on northbound Hwy. 61 on the exit ramp to Interstate 494 when the driver of the Harley-Davidson "veered off the roadway" and rolled, coming to a rest in the grass median.

The man and woman on the motorcycle, both 41 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released. No further information is available.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol. 
LAKEVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Three hospitalized after car crash in Shakopee

A car crash off of Highway 169 in Shakopee early Saturday morning, Aug. 27, left three people hospitalized -- one of them with life-threatening injuries. The crash took place around 12:40 a.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the ramp from County Road 101 to Highway 169 southbound when the vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times.
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Crime & Safety
Newport, MN
Accidents
City
Inver Grove Heights, MN
City
Newport, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Accidents
Newport, MN
Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash

Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash. Dramatic traffic cam video captured the aftermath of a seven-car pile-up crash on I-94 last week, but good Samaritans quickly sprang into action to help save a 19-year-old’s life in the aftermath. One of them recounts his experience for FOX 9's Babs Santos.
ROGERS, MN
KARE 11

Two people dead in motorcycle crash near I-494

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Minnesota State Patrol say two people died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Newport. The driver, a 41-year-old man, and passenger, a 41-year-old woman, were traveling northbound along Highway 61 when officials say the motorcycle veered off the highway before exiting onto Interstate 494, and crashed in the grass median.
NEWPORT, MN
kfgo.com

3 dead after head-on crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE, Minn.– Two children and a man are dead after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Ham Lake. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV with five passengers inside — a man, woman and three kids — crossed the median on Bunker Lake Road Northwest near Butternut Street Northwest just after 3 p.m. They collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#I 494#Harley Davidson
CBS Minnesota

Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue in Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

One dead, one in custody after New Richmond homicide

NEW RICHMOND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is in custody after a man was found dead yesterday morning in a New Richmond home. New Richmond police say dispatch received a call around 6 am saying a person needed medical attention at a home on the 600 block of North Second Street.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment.  Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels.  According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. – Police in a Twin Cities community were in a standoff with a man for more than nine hours after he was believed to have "violated a protection order."Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say the man "barricaded himself inside," and it wasn't known if he was armed. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.The man was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m., and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.
EAGAN, MN
msn.com

1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood; victim in critical condition

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- One man is fighting for his life and another is in custody following a stabbing Friday afternoon in the east metro. The Maplewood Police Department says officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. Maplewood is an eastern suburb of St. Paul.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy