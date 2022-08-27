ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

JC Post

Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police arrest suspect in weekend killing at Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have a suspect in custody. According to Sedgwick County booking records, Derby Police arrested 22-year-old Demarc Maurice Burgess late Monday in the 200 Block of North Baltimore in connection with the alleged crime. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 81-year-old Andover woman is dead after being beaten at an independent living home near Central and Lioba, Sunday. Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says the suspect, who is related to the victim, is now in custody. “We received a call from family members to check...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
ANDOVER, KS
JC Post

Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

One dead following a shooting in Derby, suspect not in custody

One man is dead and a suspect not in custody as Derby Police Officers work an early morning shooting Sunday. According to Derby PD's Chief Lee, this happened around 2:30 Sunday morning when officers received the report of a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of N. Westview.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Trash piling up at vacant lot causing concern

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Trash piling up near a south Wichita dollar store are causing problems for those in the area. For Randy Nunley, who lives in the area, it has gotten so bad he is asking the City to get involved. He says he has recently had to put out a fire behind his […]
WICHITA, KS
