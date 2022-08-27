Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
All the Netflix Shows That Only Lasted 1 Season: ‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’
One and done. Netflix has introduced its viewers to many unique TV shows over the years — but not every original series gets to explore their story beyond one season before getting canceled. Julie and the Phantoms developed a quick cult following when it hit the streaming service in September 2020. The musical comedy, which […]
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
NPR
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a big budget journey back to Middle Earth
DYLAN SMITH: (As Largo Brandyfoot) One thing we can do better than any creature in all Middle Earth - we stay true to each other with our hearts even bigger than our feet. GURA: Hobbits, elves, orcs. They're back. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" debuts this week on Amazon Prime Video. It comes just after another fantasy series, the "Game Of Thrones" spinoff called "House Of The Dragon," premiered to more than 20 million viewers. That is a record series debut for HBO. "The Rings Of Power" is an expensive gambit for Amazon. It's reportedly the most expensive show ever made. Joining us now is our intrepid guide, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
NPR
When is nice too nice? One author explores that question in her new book
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with author Mia Mercado about her new book She's Nice Though, which explores why women, in particular, feel the need to perform niceness in so many situations.
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
NPR
Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols' remains are headed for the stars
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Decades after the original "Star Trek" series ended, one of its beloved characters is headed for the stars. The late actress Nichelle Nichols played the communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She died at the age of 89 last month, and now a rocket company says it will carry some of her ashes to space. The company is calling it the Enterprise Flight because it will also carry the remains of at least three others associated with the show. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Discovering the forgotten women of silent cinema
Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called "lobby cards." The hand-drawn images or photographic stills typically included a "title card" showing the name of the film and the key players involved, and then a number of "scene cards" showing key moments from the plot.
Randall Park’s Directorial Debut ‘Shortcomings’ to Star Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki (EXCLUSIVE)
Randall Park has cast Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to star in his directorial debut “Shortcomings.” The film, a comedic drama, will also feature Tavi Gevinson (“Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Suite Life on Deck,” “Insatiable”), Sonoya Mizuno (“House of The Dragon”), Timothy Simons (“Veep”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”). Described as a “hilariously irreverent examination of racial politics, sexual mores and pop culture,” “Shortcomings” follows a cynical movie theater manager Ben (Min) and his irrepressible best friend Alice (Cola). Together, the Bay Area urbanites navigate Ben’s disintegrating relationship with his girlfriend Miko (Maki), Alice’s serial-dating habits...
NPR
It seems like everyone loves garlic. 'Eater' looks at why do recipes use so little
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Eater reporter Bettina Makalintal about her recent piece, "Why Do So Many Recipes Call for So Little Garlic?"
NPR
Abdulrazak Gurnah's 'Afterlives' highlights nuances of colonization in East Africa
In Abdulrazak Gurnah's Afterlives, the characters centered in the novel offer different perspectives of ordinary people under German colonization in East Africa. In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, the author goes into detail about how the "power and attraction of the victor" can lead to the conquered joining the conqueror and the impact it has on one's identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
NPR
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
When it comes to gun violence, 2020 never ended. Shootings and murder rates spiked that year, and those numbers have stayed high. Just yesterday, there were shootings with at least three fatalities in Houston, Detroit and Bend, Ore. After a third straight summer of this violence, people in some communities talk of a new normal, a new normal which involves a lot of gunplay. NPR's Martin Kaste has the story.
NPR
INSKEEP: His voyage set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat, but he's not planning an encore.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DUANE HANSEN: I ain't going to do this again. I'm done with this. INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
NPR
American Aquarium reflects on loss in new album
The band American Aquarium's new album delves into the personal grief and loss of its lead singer. NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with BJ Barham about his band's latest album, Chicamacomico. DON GONYEA, HOST:. The band American Aquarium is known for its sometimes country, sometimes folky, sometimes anthemic songs, mixing great...
NPR
20-year-old competes in Miss England without makeup
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An English beauty queen just made history without even putting on her face. Twenty-year-old Melisa Raouf just became the first-ever Miss England contestant to compete without makeup, the first in a competition that's been around for nearly a hundred years. Raouf says she wants to inspire people to feel comfortable in their own skin. In October, Raouf will go for the crown as a finalist. She says she's still not wearing makeup. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
After scrapping CNN+ and 'Batgirl,' Warner Bros. Discovery continues to cut costs
Audio will be available later today. David Gura talks with Matthew Belloni, founding partner of Puck News, about the effects of cost-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery on the entertainment industry.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
HBO Max Dates Four Holiday Movies Including Sequel ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that four holiday movies have received HBO Max release dates as of Wednesday: Legendary’s Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas for November 17 this year, and three yuletide titles from ESX Entertainment: Holiday Harmony and A Christmas Mystery both on November 24 and A Hollywood Christmas on December 1. A Christmas Story Christmas from director Clay Kaytis and producers Irwin Zwilling, Marc Toberoff, Cale Boyter, Jay Ashenfelter, Peter Billingsley and Vince Vaughn follows Ralphie, who is all grown up now. He must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it, this time as a dad. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as...
