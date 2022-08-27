No. 24 St. Edward football runs past Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42-10 in Freedom Bowl

The Eagles scored 28 unanswered points to roll over the visiting Vikings

CANTON, Ohio - St. Edward traded blows with Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the first half of a Freedom Bowl matchup. But after a few big plays and halftime adjustments, the Eagles fully took control.

St. Edward, ranked No. 24 in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , won 42-10 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium behind a balanced offensive scheme and suffocating defense.

In the second quarter the Vikings were threatening to take their first lead of the game with St. Edward leading 14-10.

But then sophomore safety Bradley Eaton intercepted a pass, and the Eagles had the ball back. Junior quarterback Casey Bullock took advantage immediately, taking the ball 53 yards for a touchdown run to put the Eagles up 21-10.

Central Catholic put together a methodical drive to end the half, but a field goal that went off the upright was the last time the St. Edward defense was close to letting the game get within one score again.

“We struggled to get them off the field early, we weren’t too pleased with that,” St. Edward coach Tom Lombardo said. “And then we picked it up. We really played well in the second half defensively.”

In the second half, the Eagles played ferocious defense, routinely breaking into the Vikings’ backfield to harass quarterback Payton Wehner or drop running backs for a loss.

The St. Edward offense produced at the same clip it did in the first half, again putting up three touchdowns, while also chewing up clock to secure the win.

“We kind of imposed our will,” Lombardo said. “We had a real good offensive game, we had a bunch of people make big plays. Almost all the skill guys did some really good things.”

The Eagles’ scoring was opened up by senior running back Marvin Bell Jr., who scored the first two touchdowns of the game for St. Edward.

Bell finished the game with two scores and 55 rushing yards, and the Eagles began to lean more on fellow senior Joshua Gribble as the game progressed.

St. Edward leading rusher was actually junior quarterback Lucas Perusek, who took over for Bullock in the fourth quarter and ran for a game-high 72 yards and a touchdown, the final score of the evening.

Bullock racked up 165 passing yards and a passing touchdown, along with 45 yards on the ground and that rushing score.

“(Bullock) was composed,” Lombardo said. “The big run was amazing, and he made some good decisions in the pass game.”

Last week, St. Edward won a close game over Toledo Central Catholic 23-20, and Lombardo said he sees a major spot that needs improvement from those first two games.

“We just didn’t want to finish the half,” he said. “I think two weeks in a row, we didn’t finish the half.”

St. Edward will welcome another visitor to Northeast Ohio next week, as the Eagles play host to Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood, Colorado at First Federal Lakewood Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)