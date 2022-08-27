Read full article on original website
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
WFAA
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Man pleads guilty to robbing $550,000 in Texas robbing spree
SHERMAN, Texas — A man from Fannin County pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing over half a million dollars from banks throughout East Texas, according to United States Attorney’s Office. Kevin Long, 30, was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021,...
WFAA
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Texas firefighters
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
WFAA
Meet the North Texas companies involved in NASA's first moon launch in 50 years
TEXAS, USA — Despite being the president of a company that manufactures large scales, Harold Thomas has never measured the weight of the world, just the rocket that’s bound for another world. Arlington-based General Electrodynamics Corporation, or GEC, is part of the team taking America back to the...
State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!. The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative. The awards season began with 51...
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says
DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
