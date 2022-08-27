ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
Man pleads guilty to robbing $550,000 in Texas robbing spree

SHERMAN, Texas — A man from Fannin County pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing over half a million dollars from banks throughout East Texas, according to United States Attorney’s Office. Kevin Long, 30, was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021,...
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Texas firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards

It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!. The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative. The awards season began with 51...
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says

DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
