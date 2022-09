For 20 years the LGBT resource center has been providing support to members of the University of Utah campus community. Now, it is time to celebrate all the wonderful work they have done. This year’s annual Gay-La, to be held at the Natural History Museum on October 29th, 2022 will celebrate the past while raising money for the center’s efforts in the future.

