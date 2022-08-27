We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO