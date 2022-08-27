Read full article on original website
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
3 Top cryptos to buy right now – Decentraland, Cosmos, and Stakenomics
For the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially. Now, it has become an ecosystem of more than 10,000 currencies and is one of the most popular private markets worldwide. It has thrilled experts and enthusiasts with its explosive price moves and many now consider it to be...
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
WATCH: Can Litecoin Lead A Crypto Recovery (Again?) | Daily TA August 29, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at Litecoin, the LTCBTC and LTCETH trading pairs, and how the cryptocurrency could lead the crypto rally and outperform both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Litecoin Price Analysis (LTCUSD): August...
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September
The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000
Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
TA: Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped
Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles. Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Traverse the Wide World: How OneRing Opens Up Cross-Chain DeFi
We need to talk about blockchains needing to talk. Although once upon a time there was a belief that there would only be one chain that reigns supreme, the creation of a new generation of chains that are faster and more diverse in their utility has led to the crypto community coming to realise that cross-chain is essential. By harvesting and accessing liquidity that exists on multiple chains, the whole blockchain economy as a whole can thrive.
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – With Mint Impending, Is y00ts A Blue Chip Lock?
Our Blue Chip NFTs 101 series is now approaching six months in the making, and we’ve taken healthy deep dives into some of the biggest NFT projects in the market; while everyone has heard of Bored Apes and CryptoPunks, we’ve taken the time to provide hefty due diligence around other major blue chip projects like World of Women, Art Blocks, DeGods, Moonbirds, and more.
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
Why Is Shiba Inu’s $BONE On The Rise And Is It Time To Get In?
Meme coin Shiba Inu has been able to properly leverage its popularity and build out another token, BONE, that is catching the eye of investors. $BONE is the native token of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibSwap. Now, like any decentralized exchange, putting the native token to work by using it for swaps gives it utility, which has driven the price of BONE upwards. But now, the digital asset is on the move once more.
Ethereum Might Crash After The Current Supply Zone, Analysts Predict
The crypto market is spiraling downwards, especially Ethereum and other altcoins. The overall market cap lost $50 billion last weekend, leaving the current figure at $950 billion. Unfortunately, it eventually lost the $1 trillion mark. The price fall in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto caused the recent plunge. The trend...
WATCH: Bitcoin Versus DXY And The Dangerous TD9 Setup | Daily TA August 30, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin price monthly chart and the DXY Dollar Currency Index ahead of the monthly close. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 30, 2022. We are coming down...
Fundamentals Backing MATIC, FTT, CHO, and SAND as Top Altcoins to Watch In Fall 2022
The cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to show vibrancy, with both buying and selling activities demonstrating great momentum, and constantly being tilted in either the positive or negative direction by macroeconomic events. As a result, the price of digital currencies shows a corresponding impression. August 2022 has been quite tumultuous for the...
As Uniglo (GLO) Presales Move Forward Binance Coin (BNB) And Avalanche (AVAX) Community Will Bridge Over To Buy
A new Ethereum-based protocol, Uniglo (GLO), has attracted the attention of the Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX) communities as it moves ahead with its presale. With the current market volatility, the attraction of Uniglo to these communities is evident. And it appears that BNB & AVAX holders will begin bridging funds to partake in the presale.
Holders Accumulate, Blockchain Activity Decreases In Both Bitcoin And Ethereum
In bear markets, holders accumulate showing unwavering faith. The other side of that is a decrease in the “willingness to spend” or use the assets. The latest Intotheblock report “highlights the diverging pictures between on-chain demand and accumulation of the largest two crypto-assets.” Some people still have trouble admitting we’re currently in a bear market, but the signs are everywhere.
Ethereum Trading Volume At Its Most Sluggish, ETH Price Struggles Below $1,600
Ethereum is feeling the pressure this early, with trading volume at the receiving end and impacting the price of ETH. A major event in the crypto industry, The Merge is eagerly anticipated by many. By combining with the Beacon Chain, Ethereum will implement a system based on proof-of-stake. This system will significantly reduce Ether’s energy consumption.
