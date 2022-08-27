Read full article on original website
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Rory McIlroy drop on 18 at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at Rory McIlroy's drop by the grandstands on the 18th hole en route to becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. Haney has seemingly been firing shots at the PGA Tour on his Twitter feed for...
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Tiger's former coach calls BS on LIV as he urges forgiveness for Lefty
Tiger Woods' former coach Butch Harmon has urged LIV Golf players to "cut the BS" as he called for the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to figure out a way to co-exist with the controversial series. Harmon, who coached Woods when he was at the peak of his powers, recently...
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
Golf.com
Could LIV golfers qualify for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup? We found out more today
The first indications of what the 2023 Ryder Cup will look like have started to take shape as Europe announced important changes to its qualification process Tuesday. For the 2023 Cup, captain Luke Donald will make SIX captain’s picks, double what previous captain Padraig Harrington was allotted in 2021. The European team will feature six automatic qualifiers in addition to those six picks via its long-used European Points and World Points lists.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future
Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
golfmagic.com
LIV's Lee Westwood urged to "enjoy his cake in the corner" by fellow pro
LIV Golf Tour player Lee Westwood was involved in an interesting exchange with Eddie Pepperell. Earlier in the week Westwood, the former World No.1 and Ryder Cup Europe stalwart, absolutely scoffed at the grand reveal from the PGA Tour. That grand reveal was essentially the established American circuit's masterplan to...
Golf Channel
Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150
Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that. Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes...
Golf.com
Struggling to hit pure putts? Try this method used by PGA Tour pros
Struggling to roll it pure? Try a method used by PGA Tour players, including Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im. Draw a line on your ball, but rather than aligning it at the target, set it parallel to the ground, so it acts as your ball’s equator. With this visual in place, your goal is to strike the ball below this equator and stroke up.
Golf.com
‘They are catering to the top players:’ Lone dissenter to PGA Tour’s changes airs grievances
After the PGA Tour announced wholesale changes to its schedule and structure for next season, even apparently winning back the commitment of rising star Cameron Young in the process, James Hahn still doesn’t seem to be content. Hahn told Golfweek he cast the only dissenting vote on the changes...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Davis Love III discusses LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Davis Love III on money games with other pros in Sea Island
Davis Love III on money games with other pros in Sea Island
Play suspended at Tour Championship as Scottie Scheffler clings to lead, Hideki dazzles, and JT has to come back for 2-footer
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler will need to work overtime if he wants to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup on Sunday. That’s because play was suspended with only 15 of the 29 players in the field having completed the third round at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday. Scheffler hit his tee shot at 13 into the right rough before play was suspended for the second time that afternoon due to lightning in the area at 6:36 p.m. and later called for the day. Play is expected to resume at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final round will tee off at 11:15 a.m.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s wild 6 weeks ranged from heartbreak to heroism (and so much more)
In the days after his heartbreak at the Open Championship, the images played back in Rory McIlroy’s mind. “That night was tough,” he said at his next start in Memphis, reflecting on the major championship he’d nearly won. Another major championship he’d nearly won. “It probably took me three or four days to get back to myself again.”
Rory McIlroy to make Italian Open debut at Marco Simone, site of 2023 Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy just captured the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship, yet he’s not taking much time off. McIlroy, who Sunday became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, will head across the pond and play three times in four weeks, including a stop at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, which is hosting the 2023 Ryder Cup. The course is also hosting the 2022 Italian Open from Sept. 15-18, and McIlroy is slated to make his tournament debut.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CP Women's Open
It was a long time coming for Paula Reto, nine seasons and 156 starts on the LPGA Tour to be exact. But the 32-year-old South African final claimed her first tour win on Sunday when she shot a closing four-under 67 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. That allowed her to outlast Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi by one stroke with a 19-under 265 for the week.
