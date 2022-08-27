Read full article on original website
Officials: Sterling County Man the Latest Covid-19 Fatality in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a Sterling County man is the latest to succumb to the Covid-19 virus in San Angelo. According to the City, there is a new COVID-19-related fatality to report today. New deaths: 1. - Male, 80s, Sterling County: unvaccinated. Total deaths...
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
DAILY LIVE! | We Prayed for Rain and Got it!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, rain could be in the forecast for the next couple days, the Texas Rangers were called into to assist a possible shooting in Mertzon, a number of crashes and a drive-by shooting occurred last night, and the Sterling City Eagles look to take on the Miles Bulldogs this week.
Popular Rj's BBQ to Open Fourth Location in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – RJ's BBQ is one of San Angelo's favorite bbq joints. For years they have served food that has brought not only smiles but full bellies to the people of the Concho Valley. Now RJ's is expanding into the Sunset Mall. The original location, located at 14th...
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
Angelo State University Greek Life Picks Up Trash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX – A group of Angelo State University students gave up their Saturday to pick up trash along Loop 306 after San Angelo LIVE! reported on the mess. As previously reported, San Angelo LIVE! received a number of complaints from citizens urging that reporters write an article to raise awareness of the trash problem on W. Loop 306 near the Foster Rd. exit. For the original article see: Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents.
Much Needed Rain Inundates West Texas With More Possible
Meteorologists say the there is a weak low pressure system to the northwest which could aid in the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in the San Angelo area. After that, models show the activity slowly shifting to the south throughout the week. As it stands now, the best...
NWS: Heavy Rain & Flooding Possible in the Southern Counties of the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Most of the thunderstorm activity that dumped almost two inches of rain in San Angelo Monday has moved south to the I-10 corridor from Ozona to Kerrville for Wednesday but there's still a good chance of afternoon Thunderstorms and flooding in the San Angelo area. According...
BREAKING: Tom Green County Commissioners Rescind Burn Ban Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning rescinded the ban on outdoor burning following the heavy rain Monday night. According to information from the County Judge's office, the burn ban in Tom Green County was lifted at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Residents are now allowed to carefully burn household trash and debris in a safe manner.
Here's Why AT&T in San Angelo Went Down and When It'll Be Back
SAN ANGELO, TX – Did your cell phone stop working this morning? If so then you likely have AT&T. According to the AT&T outage map, on Aug. 31, the San Angelo area is experiencing an outage in service. The problem is expected to be fixed by Sep. 1. The...
National Science Foundation Grants Angelo State University $1.5 Million for Minority & Low Income Engineering Students
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a new project to provide enhanced opportunities for minority, low-income and other under-represented student groups in ASU's David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering. Titled "Diversifying the West Texas Civil and Mechanical Engineering Workforce," the project is being funded by the six-year, $1,499,710 grant awarded through the NSF Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S-STEM) Program. The grant will provide scholarships of up…
Arrests for Possession of Ganja Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – A dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
San Angelo Police Arrest 3 After Wild Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police arrested three suspects following a drive-by shooting and a high speed chase through downtown San Angelo that ended when the suspect vehicle lost a tire and stopped on S. Bryant Blvd. at Knickerbocker Rd. According to San Angelo Police officer Craig Thomason at the scene, they responded to a shooting call near the intersection of S. Abe and Beauregard around 8:30 p.m. A suspect vehicle was identified as a white pickup truck.
Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents
COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
How the Bobcats Can Defeat El Paso Montwood Friday Night
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (0-1) square off against the El Paso Montwood Rams (0-1) in their second non-district game tomorrow, Sept. 2, at 7 pm, at San Angelo Stadium. After a near come-from-behind victory against Kileen Shoemaker in the second half last week, the Bobcats fell 31-24; they are primed and ready to seize their first victory of the season. Last year, the Bobcats narrowly achieved victory over the Rams, 34-29. The ‘Cats played a back-and-forth slugfest with the Rams that, after a lengthy rain delay, went well into the 4th quarter until a winner finally emerged.
Wall Hawks Stadium to be Renamed to Honor Legendary Player Weishuhn
WALL – The Wall Independent School District will be renaming the high school football stadium in honor of one of Wall’s legendary football players. According to the Wall Hawk Sports Facebook Page, Hawks Stadium will be renamed to honor Clayton Weishuhn on September 9, 2022. Clayton Weishuhn was...
Joe Biden Files Paperwork for Reelection
WASHINGTON, D.C. – It's official. Joe Biden will be running for reelection in 2024. According to a document filed with the Federal Election Commission, on Aug. 30, President Joe Biden filed for reelection. On the document he noted "Biden for President," as well as listing current VP Kamala Harris...
