ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Ocala, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers release 19 players, waive/injured 6 others to get roster to 53 players

The Green Bay Packers made 25 different roster moves to get to the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The team released 19 players: quarterback Danny Etling, running backs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams, receivers Juwann Winfree and Travis Fulgham, tight end Sal Cannella, center Michal Menet, offensive tackle Caleb Jones, defensive linemen Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton, outside linebackers La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones, inside linebacker Ray Wilborn, cornerbacks Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford and Kiondre Thomas, safety De’Vante Cross and kicker Ramiz Ahmed.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy