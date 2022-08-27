ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VERO BEACH, FL
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Police investigating drive-by shooting near Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday evening near Ocoee. Police were called to the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said when officers...
OCOEE, FL
Man charged after chasing three women with knife

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home

A person was discovered deceased in a Brevard County residence early on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies are now looking into the case. Around one in the morning on Tuesday, according to investigators, they were summoned to a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay where they discovered a body.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield

WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
COCOA BEACH, FL

