spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Carlos Dwayne Long ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 31-year-old Carlos Dwayne Long BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Long has multiple warrants including failure to appear for a hearing in reference to possession of a...
veronews.com
Road rage incident involving gun leads to man’s arrest
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he pointed a black 9 mm pistol at another motorist during a road rage incident. Charles George Hooker, of the 400 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault. Hooker was released Saturday from the Indian River County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Channel 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray obtained a review of the incident, in...
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorized Wheelchair Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their dog were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the scene,...
click orlando
Man critically hurt in head-on crash with bus on SR 407 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a head-on crash with a charter bus on State Road 407 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes between State Road 528 and State Road 405, closing...
VIDEO: Florida gunman shot by deputies after bystanders point out his weapon
Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
bulletin-news.com
Man shot and killed in Brevard County, deputies say
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was shot and murdered in Mims on Monday night. When deputies arrived on the scene at Cypress Avenue at about 6 o’clock, they discovered the guy had been shot. Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims, was the victim, according to the investigators.
Police investigating drive-by shooting near Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday evening near Ocoee. Police were called to the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said when officers...
veronews.com
Man charged after chasing three women with knife
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was jailed this week after deputies said he chased three women with a knife. The man, identified as John Paul Almany, told the women “I’m about to gut a pig” before he ran after them, reports show. It was not known if Almany knew the women.
Deputies: Man shot at Orange County motel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot at a motel in Orlando early Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to Hotel Bel-Air on South Orange Blossom Trail near Lancaster Road around 2:30 a.m. At the scene they said they found a...
bulletin-news.com
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home
A person was discovered deceased in a Brevard County residence early on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies are now looking into the case. Around one in the morning on Tuesday, according to investigators, they were summoned to a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay where they discovered a body.
click orlando
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
Weapons, $525K worth of drugs found in Cocoa home, police say
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police said they found $525,000 worth of drugs and 11 weapons inside a home last week. Officers said they discovered the drugs and guns on Aug. 19 during a compliance sweep of the home of a man on probation to make sure he wasn’t engaging in any criminal activity.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield
WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
