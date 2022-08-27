Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms
LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
SFGate
Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
'Dangerous' heat wave hits southwestern US
A "dangerous" heat wave was taking hold of the southwestern United States Tuesday, with punishing temperatures expected for the next week. "Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week," the National Weather Service warned.
Rep. Mondaire Jones’ Allies Accuse Key Progressive Group Of Misleading Him
But the Working Families Party denies that it gave Jones any assurances of support.
