ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms

LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Electric battery maker to locate factory in northern WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally was a glass factory that ceased operations in 2009.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
AFP

'Dangerous' heat wave hits southwestern US

A "dangerous" heat wave was taking hold of the southwestern United States Tuesday, with punishing temperatures expected for the next week. "Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week," the National Weather Service warned.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy