Energy Industry

nationalinterest.org

Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water

The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
FOOD & DRINKS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Furious After Latvia Destroys Soviet Victory Monument

The obelisk was constructed in 1985 to celebrate the Red Army’s recapture of Riga from Nazi Germany in 1944. However, many Latvians regard it as the beginning of the Soviet Union’s half-century totalitarian rule. The Latvian government demolished a Cold War-era monument celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory over...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown

The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Coal power plant closure ‘postponed to ward off winter blackouts’

The closure of a coal power station in Nottinghamshire is expected to be postponed as part of plans to ramp up domestic energy production in a bid to prevent winter blackouts, reports suggest.The National Grid’s electricity system operator (NGESO) is in the midst of finalising a deal with German energy company Uniper – which owns the Ratcliffe-on-Soar site – to keep the station on standby should it need to run at full capacity over the winter months, according toThe Guardian, In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent havoc wreaked on global energy supplies, business secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Cuba asks for US help to rebuild destroyed fuel depot

Cuba has asked the United States for help in restoring a major fuel storage plant devastated by a massive fire that left 16 people dead, the island nation's foreign ministry said on Friday. The United States had previously offered technical advice over the telephone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's jobless youth left in the lurch

China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
JOBS
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine

Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Gorbachev’s final pain: Peace-making former Soviet president was dismayed to see Putin ‘destroy’ his life’s work in the weeks before his death

Mikhail Gorbachev revealed his dismay at seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin to a close friend weeks before his death as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression. The peace-making former Soviet president who oversaw the Berlin wall being teared down died at the age of 91, Russian...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia says Crimea blast was an act of sabotage

We're getting reports in now that two people have been injured in one of the explosions. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, has been telling reporters from Russian news agencies that people are being evacuated from within 5km of the site of an explosion in the village of Azovske in the Dzhankoi district.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached

Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out. About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are currently stored on vessels in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

IBTimes

