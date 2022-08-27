Read full article on original website
Ukraine Counteroffensive Forcing Russia to Deplete 'Certain Units': Kirby
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the counteroffensive has already had an effect on Moscow's military.
nationalinterest.org
Without Alexandroupolis, Transatlantic Security Is Dead in the Water
The Greek town of Alexandroupolis is ideally situated to help the United States and its allies alleviate logistical bottlenecks extending eastward from the heart of the European continent. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is rapidly raising the strategic profile and potential of Alexandroupolis, a once-overlooked Greek town on the northern Aegean...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Furious After Latvia Destroys Soviet Victory Monument
The obelisk was constructed in 1985 to celebrate the Red Army’s recapture of Riga from Nazi Germany in 1944. However, many Latvians regard it as the beginning of the Soviet Union’s half-century totalitarian rule. The Latvian government demolished a Cold War-era monument celebrating the Soviet Union’s victory over...
Six Months on, the Costs of the Ukraine War Are Mounting … for Russia | Opinion
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war of choice—and the West's response to it—has ravaged the country.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s energy secretary showed ‘utter lack of understanding’ about oil market: Expert
On "Mornings with Maria," Monday, The Schork Group co-founder and principal Stephen Schork ripped White House Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for telling domestic oil producers to stop exports and build up their inventory, arguing the secretary's comments showed an "utter lack of understanding" about how the global oil market works.
Explosions Heard in Russian-Occupied City, Army Base Hit: Official
Melitopol was among the first major population centers to be captured by Russian forces.
Russia Withdrawing Jets From Crimea Amid Attacks From Ukraine – Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed this week that Kyiv forces will take back Crimea from Russian occupation.
Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown
The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry.CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.The Government has said...
Coal power plant closure ‘postponed to ward off winter blackouts’
The closure of a coal power station in Nottinghamshire is expected to be postponed as part of plans to ramp up domestic energy production in a bid to prevent winter blackouts, reports suggest.The National Grid’s electricity system operator (NGESO) is in the midst of finalising a deal with German energy company Uniper – which owns the Ratcliffe-on-Soar site – to keep the station on standby should it need to run at full capacity over the winter months, according toThe Guardian, In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent havoc wreaked on global energy supplies, business secretary...
Cuba asks for US help to rebuild destroyed fuel depot
Cuba has asked the United States for help in restoring a major fuel storage plant devastated by a massive fire that left 16 people dead, the island nation's foreign ministry said on Friday. The United States had previously offered technical advice over the telephone.
China's jobless youth left in the lurch
China's slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future. - Slim prospects - Analysts blame a slowing economy crippled by Covid lockdowns, as well as the large cohort entering the labour force during the graduating season in July and August, for the slim prospects facing China's youth.
JOBS・
Putin's Call for More Troops Shows Russia 'in Trouble' in Ukraine: Hertling
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said Saturday that the Russian president's order comes as his "units on the frontline are at very low strengths."
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine
Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
Gorbachev’s final pain: Peace-making former Soviet president was dismayed to see Putin ‘destroy’ his life’s work in the weeks before his death
Mikhail Gorbachev revealed his dismay at seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin to a close friend weeks before his death as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression. The peace-making former Soviet president who oversaw the Berlin wall being teared down died at the age of 91, Russian...
BBC
Terminally ill woman 'really worried' for winter as fuel prices soar
A terminally ill woman from Nottinghamshire says she will have to cut back on gas and electricity usage this winter due to soaring costs. Carol Travis, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was diagnosed with throat cancer in January after her weight began to drop. She said she was "really worried" about paying for...
BBC
Russia says Crimea blast was an act of sabotage
We're getting reports in now that two people have been injured in one of the explosions. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, has been telling reporters from Russian news agencies that people are being evacuated from within 5km of the site of an explosion in the village of Azovske in the Dzhankoi district.
rigzone.com
Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out. About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are currently stored on vessels in the...
