Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police ask for help to ID vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for suspect after killing at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the report of a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the city of Derby, according to a statement from the city. Officers located several witnesses to...
KWCH.com
Relative arrested, accused of killing 81-year-old woman in Andover
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 5 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect caught Sunday afternoon
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan says an 81-year-old woman was killed after being found badly beaten in her some Sunday. “We have the suspect in this case in custody,” said Buchanan. Andover police got a call from family members saying they found the woman inside her home. They reported she was […]
Relative just out of jail allegedly killed 81-year-old Kan. woman
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and have a suspect in custody. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, a family in Andover called police to request a welfare check on an 81-year-old woman at an apartment in Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Police discovered the woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect arrested in Wichita after death of elderly woman in Andover
Police in Andover said an 81-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday at an independent living community, and a relative was later arrested in Wichita. Andover police chief Buck Buchanan said officers were called to check on the woman’s welfare after calls from family members. They found the woman badly beaten, and she died later at a hospital.
Police pursuit in NE Wichita ends with one in custody
A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody.
msn.com
Wichita man hospitalized after attempt to outrun law enforcement
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man recovered in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle when attempting to outrun law enforcement officials. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of N Woodlawn - just south of Highway 96 - with reports of an injury accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation into 81-year-old Andover woman’s killing continues, relative suspected
It’s still unclear exactly how the woman was killed, or why, an Andover police captain said Monday. “We’re still looking into that. We’re not 100% sure exactly what happened.”
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
KWCH.com
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
Woman shot and killed near Augusta
A woman was killed in a shooting near Augusta over the weekend.
KAKE TV
Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Police need your help identifying person who damaged air units
The person or persons are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.
Man, 28, dead after argument in Derby; police look for shooting suspect
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0