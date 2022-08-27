Read full article on original website
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
Secretly Canadian Joins the Fight Against Homelessness With This Vans Sk8-Hi Collab
Collaborations have been churning out from the folks at Vans at rapid speeds lately. The Anaheim-based skateboarding imprint has linked up with the likes of Bianca Chandôn and the popular Netflix series Stranger Things for joint capsules in recent memory, and now it’s formed a philanthropic initiative alongside record label Secretly Canadian. In an effort to aid homelessness in the music company’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, it has aligned with Vans to create a Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration to raise awareness and funds.
다다DADA多多 Discusses Working With Friends in Latest HBX Interview
At the heels of its collaboration with OkDongsik, 다다DADA多多 released its first entry into the world of collectible Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs. Produced in collaboration with Kinki Robot and NUBIAN, the figure takes shape as a BE@RBRICK that’s given a makeover to look like it is constructed from watermarked jade stone.
Pharrell and adidas Present the Hu NMD S1 RYAT in "Cardboard"
Pharrell Williams and have a length history of coming together to create magic. Whether it be the original Hu NMD that took the world by storm or the collaborative Humanrace apparel line, the duo has remained a staple in streetwear. Now, for 2022, the pairing has presented the trail-inspired adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT. Noting the approach to the shoe’s design, Williams shared “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet.”
Joseph Lee Presents 'Passive. Aggression' at GR Gallery
On view in New York from September 8 to October 1. After several years of collaborations, Joseph Lee is set to unveil his first solo exhibition at GR Gallery in New York. As his first showing in nearly three years, Passive. Aggression presents a series of 14 portrait paintings created in Lee’s signature abstract style. Each artwork was made during the pandemic and reflects a duality of emotions felt by the artist during this time.
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: Hyein Seo, Midnight Studios and The Skateroom Capture Elements of Camp and Futurism
Over the last two years, the world stalled in an eerie limbo, as if reality itself was buffering. With summers spent indoors, isolated from the masses, the pandemic introduced a new wave of tactical apparel and minimalist leisurewear to accommodate the cosmic glitch in your day-to-day routines. In the spirit of making up for lost time, Hypebeast returns with another roundup of apparel, accessories, footwear and home goods that speak to evolving trends and remote lifestyles as the world slowly opens up. Consumer demands have shifted to 9-to-5 multifunction pieces that transition from work from home days to a night out on the town. The season conjures an infusion of vibrant color and graphic visuals; elements of militaria and camp have also infiltrated mainstream fashion as brands race to create the silhouettes of the future while referencing remnants of pop culture. Our list traverses the peculiar, with vinyl figurines from Mighty Jaxx to a technical, monochrome messenger vest by Hyein Seo. For footwear, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro returns alongside new drops in design, featuring The Skateroom and Midnight Studios.
Represent Fits Into FW22 With a New Era Cap Collaboration
Represent is best known for its combination of oversized graphic T-shirts and tailored split pants. But, as the label has grown its versatile collections — and its loyal fan base — with its beanies, belts, bags, and sunglasses, it’s curated styles that fit into every wardrobe rotation.
Bottega Veneta Emphasizes Pragmatic Luxury in Winter 2022 Campaign
Following Daniel Lee’s departure as creative director at Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta, all eyes have been on his successor Matthieu Blazy. Imparting his unique vision at the house, Blazy’s first collection at Bottega Veneta was revealed in February of this year with a keen focus on fusing contemporary class with the brand’s signature details. Now with the unveiling of Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2022 campaign, it is clear that Blazy’s vision at the house is one of pragmatic luxury.
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
New Balance 1906R Appears in “White/Red”
New Balance 1906R has received another update and this time the silhouette has surfaced in “White/Red.”. Just like previous editions, the 1906R features a mixed-media construction with mesh and leather fabrics. On this colorway, the underside of the mesh is done up in red while crisp white sits on top. Complimenting the mesh are off-white leather overlays and a sand-colored heel guard.
Palmes Releases a Tennis Ball Basket That's Anything But Ordinary
Copenhagen-based label Palmes has teamed up with design duo Frederik Gustav to create a limited-edition tennis ball basket. The design, made from stained oak, is intended to elevate the humble court item into something collectible and desirable. For Palmes Society, a tennis ball racket deserves more props than it’s given....
NUBIKK Channels a Decade of Minimal Shoe Design Into Spacey NFT Collection
Dutch label NUBIKK looks to eternalize its heritage design with a special two-part NFT and Fall/Winter 2022 footwear release that combines the signature elements of the popular NUBIKK shoes from the past 10 years. The NFT “time capsule” piece marks the brand’s debut in the digital art market, celebrating its 10th anniversary in shoemaking.
CITIZEN PROMASTER's Mechanical Diver 200m Celebrates Its Invincible Heritage
With its latest product entry, CITIZEN is paying homage to one of its most everlasting watches: the archival 1977 Challenge Diver. Notably, the seemingly-immortal timepiece washed up on the shore of Long Reef Beach in Australia in 1983 — entirely covered in barnacles from the floor of the Pacific Ocean, but still ticking at full capacity. Today, the global watchmaker welcomes a modern take on the tactically revered timekeeper: the CITIZEN PROMASTER Mechanical Diver 200m.
Harlem's Fashion Row Partners With LVMH To Create New Virgil Abloh Award
Last year, Virgil Abloh‘s sudden death was a shock to many across the world. Since his untimely death, the industry has continued to ensure that his legacy is continued with various honors. This year, Harlem’s Fashion Row has partnered with. LVMH. to create the Virgil Abloh award in...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
Nixon x The Rolling Stones Release Limited-Edition Watch Collection
Nixon and The Rolling Stones have partnered to create a limited-edition capsule of timepieces, watch straps and other accessories for the iconic band’s 60th anniversary. The tight collection includes a broad scope of Nixon fan favorites, including a Japanese Automatic movement, a unique chronograph, and an upcycled digital, all incorporating The Rolling Stones’ iconic “Licks” logo. The pieces are classic and able to withstand the test of time, just like the famous Rolling Stones band.
Let This 'Evangelion' Unit-01 Harness Do the Heavy Lifting
Japanese medical supplies manufacturer Daiya has just joined the Evangelion anime franchise to offer up the A.T. FIELD EVANGELION WORK support harness. Referencing Unit-01, the harness follows a green, purple and black color scheme to mimic the biomechanical humanoid mech. Ideal for usage in fields like construction, agriculture, medical, and...
