ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces fresh shelling

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIQzP_0hXhj2qe00

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The nuclear power plant in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia faced fresh shelling Saturday as officials worked on finalizing plans for U.N. inspectors to visit the besieged facility, officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities blamed each other for the attacks, one of which struck the power plant. Energoatom, the Zaporizhzhia plant's operator, warned the facility is at risk of having a "hydrogen leak."

"As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the power plant has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," Energoatom said in a statement.

Russian forces have held the nuclear power plant since March, but Ukrainian staff are working there.

"Ukraine calls on the world community to take immediate measures to force Russia to liberate the ZNPP and transfer the power plant to the control of our country for the sake of security of the whole world," Energoatom added.

The shelling has also hit civilian areas near the plant. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the minister of internal affairs, said Russian shelling struck an apartment building, killing at least five people.

Among the dead were Anastasia Borovyk, 29, and her 8-and 2-year-old children.

The fresh violence comes as United Nations nuclear inspectors near an agreement to visit the facility. The shelling was disconnected from Ukraine's electrical grid twice this week. Kiyv officials said they don't believe the damage to the transmission line was intentionally.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is planning to send inspectors to the facility next week, when inspectors could check on key systems and get a better picture of the plant's health. Ukrainian officials said details of the trip are being worked out.

According to information observed by The New York Times, the IAEA plans to send its chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, along with 13 other experts.

Meanwhile, an analysis from Britain's Ministry of Defense indicates Russia may be looking to increase its attacks on the Donbas region, which includes the separatist-backed Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. The ministry said the escalation may be in response to Ukraine's plans for a counteroffensive, according to The Washington Post.

Donetsk regional head Pavlo Kyrylenkso said nearly three-quarters of the oblast's population has evacuated since the start of the war in February.

Clyde Hughes contributed to this report.

Ukraine marks Independence Day amid war

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Forces Fool Russians Into Wasting Missiles on Fake U.S. Rocket Systems

Ukraine is tricking Russian forces into wasting its expensive long-range missiles on blowing up dummy replicas of U.S. rocket systems, The Washington Post reports. The decoys are designed to be indistinguishable from real High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) when spotted from the air by Russian drones. It’s thought the dummy targets may partially explain apparently exaggerated Russian claims of damage inflicted on the U.S.-supplied weapons systems in Ukraine. “They’ve claimed to have hit more HIMARS than we have even sent,” one unnamed American diplomat told the Post. The fake rocket trucks are one of asymmetric warfare tactics being used by Ukrainian forces to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion. In recent weeks, Kyiv loyalists have also assassinated suspected Russian collaborators, destroyed power and transport links in occupied territory, and spectacularly blown up Russian ammunition dumps.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ukraine War#Shelling#Nuclear Power Plant#Ukrainian#U N#Russian#Znpp#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
436K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy