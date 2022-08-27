ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
The Detroit Free Press

Lions lose preseason finale to Steelers, 19-9: Game thread replay

Welcome to live updates and game score coverage from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in an NFL preseason finale. These two teams tied, 16-16, when they played in November in the 2021 regular season in Pittsburgh. Detroit went on to win three games in December and Pittsburgh won its final two games to make the playoffs — despite being outscored by 55 points on the season. ...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
247Sports

Michigan announces starters on 'tremendous' offensive line

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has praised his offensive line throughout the offseason, and he has now confirmed who will start next Saturday against Colorado State. Fifth-year senior Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior Trevor Keegan, graduate student Olu Oluwatimi, junior Zak Zinter and redshirt junior...
