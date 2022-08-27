Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline
Dan Campbell was explaining how tough some of the Detroit Lions’ roster decisions were this summer when he brought up last year’s team to illustrate his point. “Ultimately we’re going to probably have to let go of some players that were here all last year, that we depended on, did everything we asked...
2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker
Here are the moves that New Orleans made between Sunday and this afternoon to get the the NFL's 53-man roster deadline.
Lions lose preseason finale to Steelers, 19-9: Game thread replay
Welcome to live updates and game score coverage from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in an NFL preseason finale. These two teams tied, 16-16, when they played in November in the 2021 regular season in Pittsburgh. Detroit went on to win three games in December and Pittsburgh won its final two games to make the playoffs — despite being outscored by 55 points on the season. ...
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Michigan announces starters on 'tremendous' offensive line
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has praised his offensive line throughout the offseason, and he has now confirmed who will start next Saturday against Colorado State. Fifth-year senior Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior Trevor Keegan, graduate student Olu Oluwatimi, junior Zak Zinter and redshirt junior...
PFF ranks the best offensive lines in college football, 2 B1G teams crack top 10
A pair of B1G programs cracked PFF’s top 10 list of the best offensive line units in the nation ahead of Week 1 action next Saturday. The two programs in question, Ohio State and Michigan, placed first and ninth, respectively. USC, which joins the B1G in 2024, placed third on the list.
