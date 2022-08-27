OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO