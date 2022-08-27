Read full article on original website
Related
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'
After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener
Nebraska fans were ready for the Husker's first football game of the season. Though the Huskers lost the game Saturday, they remain hopeful for a better season overall.
3 moves Scott Frost can make to save his job at Nebraska after upset loss
As if Scott Frost’s seat could have been any hotter, the Nebraska football head coach just lost to the Northwestern Wildcats overseas in Dublin in Week 0…. Another Week 0 in the books, another 0-1 start to the season in Big Ten play for Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine
Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing the event, intended to have four of the top GOP candidates […] The post Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Hansen on his way in world record attempt
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Task force offers $10k for information on man connected to Nebraska crimes
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
Sioux City Journal
As Alzheimer's ravages Lincoln woman's mind, her daughter says a long goodbye
Candy Carter isn't sure when, exactly, she made the promise that has consumed much of her life for the past three years, the promise that she has regretted at times and nearly broken, but has, so far, kept. Her mom, June Thomas, worked as a medical aid in a Minneapolis...
Comments / 0