Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Limits Another Divisional Leader to One Run

For the third consecutive start, Spencer Strider faced a team leading a division in Major League Baseball.

And for the third consecutive time, the Atlanta Braves pitcher and former Clemson Tiger limited a good opponent.

Strider allowed one run on six hits through six innings against the fifth-best team in MLB in batting average and struck out seven batters in the Braves' 11-4 victory over the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Strider also gave up just one run each against the NL East-leading New York Mets (Aug. 15) and AL West-leading Houston Astros (Aug. 20).

The Atlanta rookie has recorded 20 strikeouts during this three-start span, and he's lowered his earned run average to 2.87. Strider is 8-4 on the season overall and 7-3 since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

His 158 strikeouts ranks fifth in the NL, which has helped push Strider ahead of teammate Michael Harris II in FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award at -180.

Strider was a fourth-round draft pick by the Braves after a short career at Clemson. He had Tommy John surgery following his freshman season and pitched only a handful of times his last year with the program because COVID-19 shut the season down early.

But Strider made quick strides in Atlanta, earning a call-up late last September, and he's found a role in the bullpen to start the year. Now, he's one of the elite rookie starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

