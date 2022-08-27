ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Limits Another Divisional Leader to One Run

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSsox_0hXhipXR00

Former Clemson pitcher allowed one run on six hits through six innings against the fifth-best team in MLB in batting average and struck out seven batters in the Braves' 11-4 victory over the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the third consecutive start, Spencer Strider faced a team leading a division in Major League Baseball.

And for the third consecutive time, the Atlanta Braves pitcher and former Clemson Tiger limited a good opponent.

Strider allowed one run on six hits through six innings against the fifth-best team in MLB in batting average and struck out seven batters in the Braves' 11-4 victory over the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Strider also gave up just one run each against the NL East-leading New York Mets (Aug. 15) and AL West-leading Houston Astros (Aug. 20).

The Atlanta rookie has recorded 20 strikeouts during this three-start span, and he's lowered his earned run average to 2.87. Strider is 8-4 on the season overall and 7-3 since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

His 158 strikeouts ranks fifth in the NL, which has helped push Strider ahead of teammate Michael Harris II in FanDuel Sportsbook's odds to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award at -180.

Strider was a fourth-round draft pick by the Braves after a short career at Clemson. He had Tommy John surgery following his freshman season and pitched only a handful of times his last year with the program because COVID-19 shut the season down early.

But Strider made quick strides in Atlanta, earning a call-up late last September, and he's found a role in the bullpen to start the year. Now, he's one of the elite rookie starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Georgia Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Clemson, SC
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#Major League Baseball#The Atlanta Braves#Clemson Tiger#Fanduel Sportsbook
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon

The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Goes Scorched Earth After ESPN Plays Adam Wainwright’s Country Song In The Middle Of Game

Last night, the Atlanta Braves squared off against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. It was a big time matchup, as the Braves are second in the NL East, and the Cards are first in the NL Central, and it was the rubber match as the series was split 1-1 going into last night, ultimately leading to a Cards comeback 6-3 win in the late innings. However, the broadcasters decided to pull a move that you’d typically see when […] The post Twitter Goes Scorched Earth After ESPN Plays Adam Wainwright’s Country Song In The Middle Of Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy