Read full article on original website
Related
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
12 HBCU players waived in final NFL cutdown
Former SC State defensive back Cobie Durant, taken by the LA Rams in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, was one of 18 HBCU football players named to 53-man rosters Tuesday. The post 12 HBCU players waived in final NFL cutdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL・
Comments / 0