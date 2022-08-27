Read full article on original website
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.
Ohio man died in West Virginia coal coal mine after being struck by locomotive
A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and […]
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
WTAP
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
WDTV
Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree....
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Pitt
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
wajr.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
wvpublic.org
MSHA Report: Coal Miner Died After Falling Off A Supply Car
Federal investigators released more details about a coal miner who was killed last week in Ohio County. The Mine Safety and Health Administration published a preliminary report on the death of 38-year-old William Richards at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove. Richards, who had 13 years of experience, fell...
wajr.com
Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash
LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Northeast Ohio
According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was not wearing a helmet when he overturned just after 12:30 and was thrown off.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
wajr.com
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
