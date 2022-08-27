Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
BG volleyball downs Otsego in four sets
TONTOGANY — Bowling Green volleyball defeated host Otsego Saturday in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17. For BG, Madison Cowan had 10 kills, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, and Francesca Meek had one kill, two aces, and 23 digs. Also for the Bobcats, Abigail Slembarski had two...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg state runner-up soccer team honored
PERRYSBURG — During halftime of the Perrysburg-Lakewood St. Edward boys soccer game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium, the 2001 Division I state runner-up Perrysburg boys soccer team was honored. The 2001 team has been inducted into the Perrysburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2001 Yellow Jackets defeated Hudson...
sent-trib.com
Late goal lifts Loyola past Falcons
Benni Hofmann’s goal with just over five minutes to play lifted Loyola Chicago to a 1-0 win over the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Ramblers improve to 2-0-0 on the young season, while the Falcons drop to 0-1-1. The scoring...
sent-trib.com
Rallying in BG
Bowling Green State University students Mariela Moreno and Henry Groh hang on tight while riding a zip line down Main Street in Bowling Green during the second annual Rally BG event Saturday. Thrill seekers had the opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted a 3-on-3 tournament on Main Street. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football
Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
sent-trib.com
Meyer named MAC East Player of the Week
Bowling Green State University 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Katelyn Meyer was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week. This is Meyer’s first time receiving the recognition this season and the sixth time of her career at BGSU. Over the weekend Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, paced the Falcons’...
sent-trib.com
Falcons take on nationally-ranked Tennessee Wednesday
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team hits the road for the first time this season, facing Tennessee, a nationally ranked opponent. Coach Jimmy Walker, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, and the Volunteers play on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium. Wednesday’s match will...
Tiffin, August 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tiffin. The Clyde soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 29, 2022, 14:00:00. The Clyde soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 29, 2022, 16:00:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
Paulding County Progress
Patrick Henry shuts down Raiders
HAVILAND – Five turnovers. Nine penalties for 93 yards. And anytime something could go wrong for the Wayne Trace offense, it did. That was the kind of night the Raiders had Friday night in the home opener of the high school football season as Patrick Henry shut down the Wayne Trace offense and posted a 12-0 victory.
sent-trib.com
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Allen D. Bowers
Allen D. Bowers, 85, of Deshler, died on Friday August 26, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 4, 1937 the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Donaldson) Bowers. In 2001 he married his high school sweetheart Dina (Scheerer) Bowers, and she survives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Glenn Chamberlain
Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring commencement ceremonies:. Brooke DeVriendt, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Arts; Devon Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Riley Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Connor Law, North Baltimore, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Alexis Miller, Bloomdale, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Rosendale, Bowling Green, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Michael Shilling Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
sent-trib.com
Richard "Dick" H. Heckman
Dick, age 87, of Maumee passed away on August 27th, 2022. Dick was born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman, at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road, near Pemberville, Ohio. Dick graduated from Pemberville HS in 1953, after which he pursued a...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
13abc.com
Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
Comments / 0