Centre Daily
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
18 Pennsylvania Farms Receive Protection from Future Development, One Is in Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county, and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development, and one of them is in Chester County.
msn.com
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
ftnnews.com
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
wtae.com
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to discuss...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission shares tips to offset rising utility costs
7 Of The Best Castles in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Pennsylvania is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing castles in Pennsylvania and where you can find them.
Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID-19 policies in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he's running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation's worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail in the presidential battleground state, Shapiro's Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf's COVID-19 policies - and Shapiro's defense of them in court - a source of derision. But disavowing Wolf's...
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
Centre Daily
Texas Dominates Top U.S. Housing Markets: Study
With mortgage rates and home prices still way above pre-pandemic levels, despite moderating in recent months, prospective home buyers are having trouble finding a decent deal. So how might you go about looking for your piece of the American Dream?. “If you aim for long-term growth, equity and profit with...
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country
There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
msn.com
SNAP, EBT card system outage strikes Pennsylvania
A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs – and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to access their Supplemental...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
msn.com
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf is visiting Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch LIVE video of the news conference in the video player above. The governor has said that...
Central Pa. organizations raise human trafficking awareness as Pennsylvania sees a rise in cases
YORK, Pa. — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg has been providing human trafficking services and education in Pennsylvania through its Pa. Alliance Against Trafficking in Humans: Route 15 Projects (PAATH15) since 2014. “We have seen an upward of about 600 victims, and family members that were eligible for services under...
