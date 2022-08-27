Read full article on original website
NME
Crawlers announce debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’
Crawlers have announced details of their debut mixtape, with ‘Loud Without Noise’ coming this October. After announcing the project onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend, Crawlers have now revealed details of ‘Loud Without Noise’. The six-track record will include previously released singles ‘I Can’t Drive’,...
NME
Welcome to Away From Home, the indie festival hosted by Louis Tomlinson
“iwas 16 when I went to my first festival,” Louis Tomlinson recalls towards the end of his headlining set in Málaga on Saturday night (August 28). Beneath his usual stage swagger, there’s a healthy dose of awe coursing through his voice as he looks out over the 15,500 people gathered at Marenostrum Music Castle Park, the beach-side venue that is playing host to this year’s edition of Away From Home Festival. “Never did I think I’d be involved in something like this.”
NME
Fontaines D.C. talk “lighter” new material and Sam Fender’s epic McDonald’s order
Fontaines D.C.‘s Conor ‘Deego’ Deegan III caught up with NME backstage at. , telling us that they might be heading in a “lighter” direction for new material and giving us the lowdown on hanging with Sam Fender and his McDonald’s preferences. Watch our video interview above.
NME
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Elvis’ Scenes That Were Hardest To Watch
Priscilla Presley has been vocal about Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. Presley recently revealed which scenes from the film were the hardest for her to watch. Presley had initially been “nervous” when she first heard about the film. Baz has his own unique style,” Presley told...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
Charlbi Dean Dies Of Sudden Illness: Star Of Palme d’Or Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Was 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actor who had a breakout role in the 2022 Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness and recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, died Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. She was 32. Deadline has confirmed her passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Until her co-starring role opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson in the celebrated Ruben Östlund film, Dean was best known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on The CW’s DC Comics-based series Black Lightning. Triangle of Sadness is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20 and had been last seen in...
ETOnline.com
Stars We've Lost in 2022
The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL・
Bob LuPone, ‘Sopranos’ Bruce Cusamano, Dead at 76
Robert LuPone, who starred as Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. LuPone, who played next-door neighbor to Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in the hit HBO series, died after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his rep told TMZ. The off-Broadway theater company MCC, which LuPone...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NME
Rapper TKorStretch killed in stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival
Police have confirmed that Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old drill rapper from Bristol, was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend and later died. Nembhard, who performed under the stage name TKorStretch and had over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, went to Carnival “with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” said his manager Chris Patrick in a statement. “This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”
Mable John, Motown’s First Female Solo Artist, Dead at 91
Mable John, the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91. John died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles; no cause of death was revealed. “We loved her and she was a kind person,” her nephew Kevin John told the Detroit News. Related Lamont Dozier, Motown Songwriter Behind Countless Classics, Dead at 81 Former Jeffrey Epstein Associate Steven Hoffenberg Found Dead at 77 Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82 The older sister of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted...
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person
Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared digitally in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said during the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance after a commercial break, though his f-bomb was bleeped out for the broadcast. And in...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31
Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
People
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: 'We Both Can't Stop Smiling'
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official!. The Total Bellas star announced the happy news Monday on Instagram, and the wedding took place in Paris over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE. "We said I DO," Bella captioned a photo of her and the Dancing with the Stars...
