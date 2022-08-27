ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

What Kobe Prentice starting means for Alabama?

Alabama football’s true freshman, Kobe Prentice was listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart Monday, and the Calera High School product is expected to bring elite speed to Alabama’s offense. Prentice earned an offer from Alabama in July of 2021 after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Who will step up at tight end in the passing game in Cam Latu’s absence?

Some were surprised Monday when senior tight end Cameron Latu was not a starter on Alabama’s depth chart. He sustained a minor knee injury in preseason camp and missed practice time. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the injury was nothing serious, but he did say Latu would be day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder set the Crimson Tide’s single-season school record for touchdowns by a tight end (eight) in 2021. Latu is one of 12 players for Alabama on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
madehoops.com

RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama

2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 9 TE Cameron Latu

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022

The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 11 WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#St Rita High School#Alabama Kicker#Conor Talty Ctalty31#Edgytim
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 10 PK Will Reichard

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban provides latest injury update on Alabama TE Cam Latu after depth chart released

Alabama tight end Cam Latu has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early August. The 6-5, 244-pounder isn’t listed on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart for its season opener against Utah State on Saturday, but Nick Saban offered a positive update Monday on Latu’s status, revealing that the senior tight end is set to return to practice and considered by medical staff as “day-to-day.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama releases full 2022 depth chart

Nick Saban’s favorite time of the year is here. Alabama announced its official depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday as it is set to begin its game week preparation for Utah State this Saturday. Below is the full depth chart for the Crimson Tide:. Defense:. DE: Tim...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

