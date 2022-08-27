Read full article on original website
What Kobe Prentice starting means for Alabama?
Alabama football’s true freshman, Kobe Prentice was listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart Monday, and the Calera High School product is expected to bring elite speed to Alabama’s offense. Prentice earned an offer from Alabama in July of 2021 after...
tdalabamamag.com
Who will step up at tight end in the passing game in Cam Latu’s absence?
Some were surprised Monday when senior tight end Cameron Latu was not a starter on Alabama’s depth chart. He sustained a minor knee injury in preseason camp and missed practice time. Coach Nick Saban told reporters the injury was nothing serious, but he did say Latu would be day-to-day. The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder set the Crimson Tide’s single-season school record for touchdowns by a tight end (eight) in 2021. Latu is one of 12 players for Alabama on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DB Kaleb Beasley could earn an Alabama offer soon after impressive start to season
Kaleb Beasley is turning heads early into his junior campaign after helping Lipscomb Academy defeat two powerhouse programs in Milton (GA) and Thompson (AL) to start the 2022 football season. Beasley is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds 32 D1 offers, including offers from...
madehoops.com
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama taking things day-to-day with TE Cameron Latu ahead of Utah State
After missing the majority of fall camp practices Alabama tight end Cameron Latu will be getting back into the mix this week at practice. Head coach Nick Saban offered the update on the redshirt senior during his Monday press conference, mapping out the plan the team has to reintegrate Latu.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 9 TE Cameron Latu
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022
The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 11 WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Monday practice ahead of Utah State
Alabama football kicked off practice Monday in preparation for its first game of the season against the Utah State Aggies. Here are some photos from the action. Photos are via Alabama Athletics.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 10 PK Will Reichard
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban provides latest injury update on Alabama TE Cam Latu after depth chart released
Alabama tight end Cam Latu has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early August. The 6-5, 244-pounder isn’t listed on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart for its season opener against Utah State on Saturday, but Nick Saban offered a positive update Monday on Latu’s status, revealing that the senior tight end is set to return to practice and considered by medical staff as “day-to-day.”
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Utah State, Alabama depth chart ahead of first game
Nick Saban discussed Utah State, Alabama football’s depth chart and more during his Monday press conference. The full press conference can be streamed above.
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama releases full 2022 depth chart
Nick Saban’s favorite time of the year is here. Alabama announced its official depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday as it is set to begin its game week preparation for Utah State this Saturday. Below is the full depth chart for the Crimson Tide:. Defense:. DE: Tim...
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
WALA-TV FOX10
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has been shot. Garofolo says Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery. He is reportedly in stable condition. Robinson play for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2021, becoming the starter in...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Grissom standout RJ Johnson commits to Alabama men’s basketball
One Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
