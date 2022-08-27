Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20-year-old Man Killed While Walking on Parkway in Somers Point, NJ
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. A spokesperson with the New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer of Marmora was walking southbound in the northbound lanes around 2:45 AM. Authorities say Fulmer was hit...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway
A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
CBS News
Missing boater found safe near Dennis Creek in Cape May County, US Coast Guard says
CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey boater who did not return at his expected time Monday night has been found safe in Cape May County, the U.S. Coast Guard says. Christian Johnathon Hosford, 33, was found safe by N.J. State Police with his boat near Dennis Creek in Cape May County on Tuesday morning.
Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022
WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpgtalkradio.com
North Wildwood, NJ, Police: Man Arrested For Residential Burglary
Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in North Wildwood last week. According to the North Wildwood Police Department, on the morning of August 25th, officers responded to a home in the area of 9th and Central Avenue for the report of a burglary.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Cops: PA Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood, NJ, Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, August 20th. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier, 49, of Jamison, PA, began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say
Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Phase 2 Repair Project Planned for October!
That funded the replacement of the Boardwalk from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue last winter, with the finishing touches coming in the spring. The work will also include new railings, repairs to the substructure that supports the Boardwalk. Phase 2 of the Wildwood NJ Boardwalk repair project is planned to...
Three South Jersey Sushi Restaurants Among Greatest in New Jersey
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, the summer is officially almost over. Make sure you get to one of the many great sushi restaurants before the summer ends, its always a great night out. The fall is often considered on of the best times of year to...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STREET CLOSURES DUE TO GAS LEAK
Please note Union Street and Dover Street in Toms River are closed due to a gas leak. NJNG is on site working on the repair. Avoid the area.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0