Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Missing boater found safe near Dennis Creek in Cape May County, US Coast Guard says

CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey boater who did not return at his expected time Monday night has been found safe in Cape May County, the U.S. Coast Guard says. Christian Johnathon Hosford, 33, was found safe by N.J. State Police with his boat near Dennis Creek in Cape May County on Tuesday morning.
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022

WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
WILDWOOD, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

North Wildwood, NJ, Police: Man Arrested For Residential Burglary

Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in North Wildwood last week. According to the North Wildwood Police Department, on the morning of August 25th, officers responded to a home in the area of 9th and Central Avenue for the report of a burglary.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Swimming areas in two N.J. state parks remain closed due to high levels of bacteria, officials say

Two popular swimming spots in state parks will be closed again Monday due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water, state environmental officials said Monday. Swimmers will not be permitted in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Cape May and Cumberland counties, a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman said.
LEBANON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood NJ Boardwalk Phase 2 Repair Project Planned for October!

That funded the replacement of the Boardwalk from Oak Avenue to Maple Avenue last winter, with the finishing touches coming in the spring. The work will also include new railings, repairs to the substructure that supports the Boardwalk. Phase 2 of the Wildwood NJ Boardwalk repair project is planned to...
WILDWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

