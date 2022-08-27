ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Hot, humid and some rain

NEW ORLEANS — Another hot and humid day is underway. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Heat index values are soaring to around 105 degrees. Rain and storms will be isolated to scattered. Tonight will start with mostly cloudy skies but become mostly clear overnight. Lows will mainly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Evening Storms & The Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hot with scattered storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Pearl River is rising

Pearl River will go to moderate flood early September. Some flooding forecast along the River near Bogalusa and into River Gardens Subdivision. Morning lows drop into the low 70s to low 80s. Some patchy fog. Hot Tuesday. Highs near 90-low 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Some afternoon storms. No tropical weather forecast to move our way anytime soon. Medium chance tropical development for broad low near the West Coast of Africa. It may briefly become a depression within a few days. High chance tropical development broad low in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to move North of the Lesser Antilles, Stay off the US East Coast and possibly move close to Bermuda. Weak cold front gets close increasing our rain chances this weekend.
PEARL RIVER, LA
WDSU

Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know

The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
PEARL RIVER, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

'It's criminal': Mayor of Lafitte concerned that area has no hurricane protection

LAFITTE, La. — The strongest storm on record to ever hit Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria has left its mark on the communities and surrounding marsh. In just 12 hours, Hurricane Ida destroyed the majority of homes in the area and caused an estimated 70 years of land loss when it carved through Lower Jefferson Parish on Aug. 29, 2021.
LAFITTE, LA
WDSU

Expect delays after oil spill on Causeway SB following crash

MANDEVILLE, La. — Expect delays if you are traveling southbound on the Causeway. Crews say there's been an oil spill at milepost 16. That's going to impact drivers between Mandeville and Metairie. Traffic is building so allow extra time. No motorcycles are allowed on the bridge right now. This...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA
myneworleans.com

Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Week of August 29: Fall Festivals and Farmers Markets

Labor Day weekend is finally here! We can put August behind us and start to look forward to all the fall festivals, outdoor art and farmers markets and events that come with “cooler” weather in New Orleans. Market Fresh. Speaking of farmers markets, Coffee Science has announced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

