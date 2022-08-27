Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Hot, humid and some rain
NEW ORLEANS — Another hot and humid day is underway. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Heat index values are soaring to around 105 degrees. Rain and storms will be isolated to scattered. Tonight will start with mostly cloudy skies but become mostly clear overnight. Lows will mainly...
WDSU
Evening Storms & The Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Late afternoon and early evening storms, may exacerbate local rivers and streams that remain under flood warnings -- possibly through next week. We are tracking four tropical systems. Three are a low risk for tropical development from 0% to 20% over the next five days. https://kubrick.htvapps.com/htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.com/images/dynamic/wdsu/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=900:*
WDSU
Hot with scattered storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today is a typical August day. It is hot and humid with scattered rain and storms. Highs are topping out around 89-94 degrees. Tonight will be muggy and mild to warm with lows between 74 and 80 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy and patchy fog is possible.
WDSU
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
WDSU
Pearl River is rising
Pearl River will go to moderate flood early September. Some flooding forecast along the River near Bogalusa and into River Gardens Subdivision. Morning lows drop into the low 70s to low 80s. Some patchy fog. Hot Tuesday. Highs near 90-low 90s. Heat index as high as 105. Some afternoon storms. No tropical weather forecast to move our way anytime soon. Medium chance tropical development for broad low near the West Coast of Africa. It may briefly become a depression within a few days. High chance tropical development broad low in the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to move North of the Lesser Antilles, Stay off the US East Coast and possibly move close to Bermuda. Weak cold front gets close increasing our rain chances this weekend.
KNOE TV8
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
WDSU
New sanitation contracts to begin in November for New Orleans East, other parts of city
NEW ORLEANS — Recycling service will return to all New Orleans residents on Nov. 7, according to the head of the city's sanitation department. Matt Torri spoke with WDSU on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. He said the storm caused a "complete breakdown" of the city's solid waste collection.
WDSU
Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Katrina: Comparing two devastating storms that struck on the same day years apart
NEW ORLEANS — What are the odds? Two major hurricanes, on the same day, 16 years apart?. On Aug. 29, 2005, Category 3 Hurricane Katrina made landfall. Some thought that there was no way this could ever happen again. Then, Aug. 29, 2021, Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall.
WDSU
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish residents credited with Hurricane Ida recovery process
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish suffered serious losses after Hurricane Ida, but by the looks of the parish, one can determine that the residents have recovered. "If you just look at Tangipahoa Parish, we've recovered," said Parish President Robbie Miller. It is a major feat. Over 20,000 homes...
WDSU
Hundreds gather for second line in memory of lives lost during Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of people in New Orleans gathered Monday to remember Hurricane Katrina 17 years later. The storm caused more than 1,800 and over $100 billion in damages. But Monday, the people of New Orleans came together in solidarity to honor those who died in that deadly...
Storms and rising sea levels threaten to wipe out French language in Louisiana’s bayou country
Hurricane Ida killed dozens of Lousianans and displaced tens of thousands of others. Among the hardest hit were bilingual and French-speaking communities close to the Mississippi Delta. Alces Adams lives halfway between New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico in the small community of Cut Off in Lafourche Parish. Hurricane...
WDSU
City to conduct mosquito abatement tonight in parts of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board are conducting a mosquito abatement in the Desire, Gentilly, and Upper 9th Ward areas on Monday night. The NOMTRCB will conduct the treatments by truck between 8 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, in the following areas:. Gentilly...
WDSU
'It's criminal': Mayor of Lafitte concerned that area has no hurricane protection
LAFITTE, La. — The strongest storm on record to ever hit Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria has left its mark on the communities and surrounding marsh. In just 12 hours, Hurricane Ida destroyed the majority of homes in the area and caused an estimated 70 years of land loss when it carved through Lower Jefferson Parish on Aug. 29, 2021.
WDSU
Expect delays after oil spill on Causeway SB following crash
MANDEVILLE, La. — Expect delays if you are traveling southbound on the Causeway. Crews say there's been an oil spill at milepost 16. That's going to impact drivers between Mandeville and Metairie. Traffic is building so allow extra time. No motorcycles are allowed on the bridge right now. This...
Looking Back On Hurricane Katrina 17 Years Later [VIDEO]
I'll never forget watching from home as New Orleans flooded following Hurricane Katrina.
WDSU
18-wheeler overturned in the Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department has reported that an 18-wheeler overturned on Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Street in the Lower Garden District on Monday. According to NOFD, the accident happened Monday morning, and it involved two 18-wheelers. That area is reported to be a level 1 hazmat due to 40 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled.
L'Observateur
Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
myneworleans.com
Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
myneworleans.com
Week of August 29: Fall Festivals and Farmers Markets
Labor Day weekend is finally here! We can put August behind us and start to look forward to all the fall festivals, outdoor art and farmers markets and events that come with “cooler” weather in New Orleans. Market Fresh. Speaking of farmers markets, Coffee Science has announced the...
