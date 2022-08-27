ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Things to Know - 08/27/22

State Agency Approves Loan for Nelsonville Water System Project

COLUMBUS – Ohio Water Development Authority recently approved loans to support water system improvements in Athens County.

The agency recently approved a five-year, no-interest loan to support water system improvements in Nelsonville.

The loan amount is $314,055. The project involves the design of water system improvements, including 27,700 feet of waterline to replace aging waterlines and upgrades to two water storage tanks for water treatment.

In July, the authority announced it awarded Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District a $20,400 loan at 3.65% interest for five years.

The loan will go toward the development of a preliminary engineering report to evaluate alternatives for improving ammonia removal at the district’s wastewater treatment plant to achieve compliance with permit limits.

Albany Village Council Meeting Planned

ALBANY — There will be a special meeting of the Albany Village Council on Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. regarding authorizing the Mayor to apply for OPWC funds and any other business that may come up at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street.

This Day in History

Democratic politician and Illinois Senator Barack Obama became the first African American to be nominated for the U.S. presidency by either major party. He later defeated Republican John McCain to win the office and was re-elected in 2012, defeating Mitt Romney, who was the GOP nominee that year.

