ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Education
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elrich
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 2:48 p.m., Montgomery County and...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died

A 62-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Elementary School#Montgomery Co#The Office Of The County#Self Insurance Fund#The Board Of Education#Effective Law Enforcement
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police

A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident

Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy