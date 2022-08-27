Read full article on original website
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
Virginia man arrested after impersonating food delivery driver to assault woman in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after he impersonated a food delivery driver to assault a woman while she was walking in her car in Loudoun County, Virginia. Officials later identified the suspect as Noureddine Mahdid, 50, of Ashburn following an investigation led by the Loudoun...
Family of woman killed in Montgomery Co. raises $100K for bike safety improvements
A tragic crash on River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday killed a longtime diplomat with the State Department. Now, her family is calling for improved bike safety and raising money to advocate for those policies locally and across the nation. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, and her family had just moved...
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
Update: Detectives Investigate Vehicle Crash into Gaithersburg Townhomes
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 2:48 p.m., Montgomery County and...
Update: Driver of Vehicle That Crashed Into Gaithersburg Townhomes Has Died
A 62-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after crashing his car into two Gaithersburg townhomes on August 29. According to Montgomery County Police, “the investigation by detectives has revealed that the driver of a 2016 white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Dr. when, for reasons unknown at this time, crossed over the center median, left the roadway and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Dr. The BMW and building engulfed in flames damaging both residences as well as 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Dr.” Investigators believe the man was suffering from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police
A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident
Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
Report: Baltimore City Schools mistakenly sends email to parents that contained private comments from officials
"North Avenue is having a discussion on how transparent to be with parents. Instead of just telling them the absolute truth of the situation, they decide not to do that. And keep in mind, this is the second highest ranking official at North Avenue." - Chris Papst, Investigative Reporter.
Frederick Fire Officials Release Report On Fire That Killed Battalion Chief Joshua Laird
He died while fighting a fire on August 11, 2021. Frederick, Md. (DG) – On Friday, Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services released an after-action report on the death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird last year. On August 11, 2021, Laird was battling a two-alarm house...
Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
