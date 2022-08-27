ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Side#Chicago Police#Rogers Park#Violent Crime#West Rogers#St Francis Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed, man wounded in double shooting near Morgan Park police station

CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night outside the 22nd District Police Station in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The pair was riding in a vehicle around 8:47 p.m. on South Vincennes Avenue when a gray Chrysler pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy