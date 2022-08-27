Read full article on original website
Shooting in Dolton: 1 killed, another hurt after shots fired in gymnasium, police say
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, police said.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Police said an officer was flagged down by an individual, who said there was an active shooter at the business.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid
CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body...
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed, man wounded in double shooting near Morgan Park police station
CHICAGO - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night outside the 22nd District Police Station in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The pair was riding in a vehicle around 8:47 p.m. on South Vincennes Avenue when a gray Chrysler pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
Man charged in Friday's fatal shooting at Northwest Side Colombian restaurant
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
'Come here': Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to follow him in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m. on August 23, police say the girl was riding her bicycle in an alley in the 1500 block of North Kildare Avenue when she was approached by a male suspect.
5-year-old boy shot in head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A little boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Chicago police said the boy, 5, was in a car on North Paulina near Howard around 5 p.m. when someone in another car opened fire. A...
NBC Chicago
‘A Pillar of Light:' Woman Killed on Cicero Avenue After Speeding Car Loses Control
As Chicago police look to crack down on illegal street racing, a 40-year-old woman was killed near Midway Airport by a vehicle that careened out of control on Cicero Avenue over the weekend. According to police, Shawman Mereis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend and was on her way to...
Chicago police searching for West Side armed robbery crew
The Chicago police are alerting West Side residents about a group of armed robbers that struck on three separate occasions earlier this month. A black Chevy SUV was used in all 3 robberies.
fox32chicago.com
Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
