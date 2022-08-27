Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina gets $1.1 million federal grant to assess students learning English
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments to better evaluate teaching and learning and receive timely test results. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will receive $1.1 million to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economist: New Jersey's fundamentals still 'OK'
(The Center Square) – A lot of the fundamentals remain "OK" for expansion in New Jersey, the state's former chief economist told The Center Square. “I just looked at the state tax report for July this morning. And retail sales tax revenue was up nearly 10% from last July. Some of that's inflation, of course, but it still is a pretty good number,” said Charles Steindel, an analyst for the research and educational think tank The Garden State Initiative.
NFL・
KPVI Newschannel 6
DNR Law Enforcement Division names Game Warden of Year
SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division recently named Game Warden First Class Brock Hoyt, who is assigned to Fulton County, as the 2022 Game Warden of the Year. Crpl. Dean Gibson from Talbot County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia nonprofit connected to Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Number of COVID cases, hospitalizations in Nebraska holding steady
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska remain in a three-month holding pattern, with little sign the pandemic is getting worse or getting better. The state recorded 2,818 cases last week, virtually unchanged from 2,680 and 2,907 the previous weeks, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a longer view, the number of cases in Nebraska has been relatively flat for 12 weeks, usually ranging between just under 3,000 to 4,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 Ohio companies granted tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved 10 requests for tax credits to companies planning to expand operations in Ohio adding 767 new jobs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. The projects are expected to generate more than $68 million in new payroll and more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to spend nearly $88 million to expand broadband
The White House on Tuesday announced more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding in five states, including Nebraska. The money, from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will go to projects that will expand broadband access in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Nebraska got approval to use...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa DNR uses $10,000 to help protect threatened Blanding’s turtles
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oregon using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees
Amanda Redler is about to finish the bachelor’s degree she started half a lifetime ago. The 36-year-old from Albion earned her associate’s degree in 2006 before jumping “full time into adult life” as a wife and mother of three. Redler said she considered going back to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia housing costs still high; sales decline
(The Center Square) – Housing costs in Virginia are still high, and the number of houses being sold is now on the decline, according to numbers released by the Virginia REALTORS Association. In July, the median price for a house in the commonwealth was about $385,000, which is 7%...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rural ISD nurse’s office stocking up on NARCAN
(The Center Square) – A rural Texas school district has launched a “fighting fentanyl campaign,” which includes stocking its nurses' offices with NARCAN, an opioid overdose treatment that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose if it’s administered quickly enough. Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright published...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DEQ Helping School Districts Buy New Buses
The 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA 21 Grant) application period is now open. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses. Eligible buses shall meet the following criteria:. School buses with diesel engine model years 2004 through...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire insurance regulators recoup $2.3M
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire insurance regulators recouped more than $2.3 million in overbilling and denied claims by private insurers, and levied a record level of fines against companies last year, according to newly released data. The New Hampshire Insurance Department fraud unit processed 851 consumer complaint investigations,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle's purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ACLU talks of legal action after Nebraska high school axes journalism program
OMAHA — The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Grand Island school district reinstate its journalism program after the district abruptly shut down an award-winning student newspaper for publishing content related to LGBTQ+ issues. Students and faculty were advised in May that Northwest...
Comments / 0