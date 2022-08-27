ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

A 29-year-old man was killed during a crash while riding his motorcycle in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road approaching Balcombe Road when the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to make a left turn after traveling eastbound on Wetherbee.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Structure fire temporarily displaces resident in Ocala, fire officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide

Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial

SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms

OCALA, Fla. – Benjamin Townsel, a 23-year-old Ocala man, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the Middle District of Florida. Townsel pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. According to the report, on three different occasions,...
OCALA, FL

