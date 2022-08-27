Read full article on original website
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
Orange County deputy cruiser responding to call hits vehicle, crashes into light pole, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit another vehicle while responding to a call before crashing into a light pole early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail and Corona Drive. [TRENDING:...
Flagler Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, Who’d Been Drinking and Driving, Demoted Following Heated Stop
Flagler County Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, a nine-year veteran of the agency, was demoted to deputy and placed on 18 months’ internal probation following an internal investigation that found he had been drinking and driving and drove alarmingly close to a deputy who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
A 29-year-old man was killed during a crash while riding his motorcycle in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling westbound on Wetherbee Road approaching Balcombe Road when the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to make a left turn after traveling eastbound on Wetherbee.
Daytona Beach man convicted in fentanyl death of Flagler County man
A Daytona Beach man will be sentenced in September after he was convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a Palm Coast man. A Flagler County jury last week found Jevante Hamilton, 27, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson.
Orlando man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Davenport, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Aug. 18, nearly a month after a Georgia man was found dead in Davenport after a carjacking, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Tyrell Johnson, 20, is facing multiple charges following the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown, including...
Man arrested in Ormond Beach is person of interest in Lake double homicide, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man arrested in Ormond Beach after a woman was found dead inside a crashed car has been named as a person of interest in the deaths of two people in Lake County. Roger Gilbert, 35, was arrested Friday inside a Dollar Tree following a...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car turning onto University Boulevard, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Park motorcyclist died Saturday after a wreck with a car that turned into his direct path on University Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane when the driver of a...
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Orlando that involved an Apopka resident and a collision with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider's death. According to the report, at approximately 3 pm Saturday, a 2012 BMW 5501 driven by a 52-year-old Apopka man was stopped...
Structure fire temporarily displaces resident in Ocala, fire officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide
Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
Jury seated in first Seminole County ‘ghost candidate’ trial
SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection began Monday in the first of three criminal trials related to Seminole County’s so-called “ghost candidate” scheme to influence a 2020 Florida senate election. A jury was seated Monday afternoon, including six people and two alternates. Opening statements are set to...
Man, 24, arrested in fatal stabbing at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault....
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison for possessing firearms
OCALA, Fla. – Benjamin Townsel, a 23-year-old Ocala man, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from the Middle District of Florida. Townsel pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. According to the report, on three different occasions,...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
