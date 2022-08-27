MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced after their home was damaged in a fire Monday evening, according to a release from Ocala Fire Rescue. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Southwest 3rd Street around 5:33 p.m. and upon arrival, found a single-story home with light smoke coming from the home’s eaves. The resident was already outside of the home when first responders arrived, according to the release.

OCALA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO