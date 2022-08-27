Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for shrinking size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Arizona
With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
Glendale Star
Turquoise brings a new experience to Glendale
The West Valley is getting an addition to its wine scene. Set to open its doors Wednesday, Aug. 31, Turquoise Wine Cellar and Tasting Room is looking to share its passion for wine and offer opportunities to explore varietals from around the world in an approachable way. “Everything about it...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
Cinnaholic is Coming Soon to Mesa
The gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls shop continues to expand in the Valley.
East Valley Tribune
CA teachers buy Mesa project for $167M
Workers are still putting the finishing touches on a 1.2 million square foot industrial warehouse just off the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway ramp at Elliot Road, but the property has already sold for an eye-popping $167 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Joe Cesta, executive vice president...
scottsdale.org
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022–2023 Season
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts presents a fresh lineup for its 2022–2023 season, filled with concerts and performances for a wide range of tastes, from eclectic to traditional, featuring everything from Grammy-winning artists in jazz, classical and global music to Broadway greats, expressive contemporary dance, laugh-out-loud comedy and family shows for the young and young-at-heart.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Phoenix, AZ — 25 Top Places!
Brunch is inarguably the most interesting meal of the day. It’s not too early to drag night owls out of bed, and not too late for early risers either. However, what sets brunch in Phoenix apart are the exquisite settings, which provide a whole new meaning to being fashionably late.
Rock legends The Who hitting Phoenix’s Ak-Chin Pavilion in October
PHOENIX – Another generation of Valley classic rock fans will have a chance to experience The Who in person when the iconic British band hits Phoenix this fall. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have added an Oct. 30 stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion to the fall leg of their Hits Back! North American tour.
nomadlawyer.org
Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
oucampus.org
23 E. La Vieve Lane
LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
scottsdale.org
Gallery owners score win in tourism plan war
Some of the Downtown gallery owners who vehemently opposed the city’s fledgling tourism and events strategic plan have taken a much more agreeable approach to the document after several key sections were removed. The plan, which is still in its gestational phase, lists eight principles to bring tourism and...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
